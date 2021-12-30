TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds today announced the final year-end reinvested distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs listed on the TSX for the 2021 tax year. Unitholders of record on December 31, 2021 will receive the reinvested distributions for the respective Dynamic Active ETFs on January 6, 2022.

These are final year-end distributions of undistributed capital gains, which will be reinvested in additional units of the respective Dynamic Active ETFs and do not include any cash distribution amounts for December. The additional units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested distributions for 2021, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2022. Securityholders can contact their brokerage firm for this information.

The final reinvested distribution amounts per unit are:

Dynamic Active ETF name Ticker symbol (TSX) Final reinvested distribution per unit ($) Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 1.508 Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.447 Dynamic Active Emerging Markets ETF DXEM 0.066 Dynamic Active Energy Evolution ETF DXET 0.138 Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF DXG 3.374 Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF DXF 5.280 Dynamic Active Global Infrastructure ETF DXN 0.461 Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF DXW 0.000 Dynamic Active International ETF DXIF 0.201 Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV 0.000 Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.000 Dynamic Active Retirement Income+ ETF DXR 0.140 Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.000 Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF DXU 4.893 Dynamic Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF DXZ 0.520

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by the ETFs can change at any time without notice. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

