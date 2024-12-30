TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds today announced the final year-end cash distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF series of units of applicable Dynamic Funds ("ETF Series") listed on the TSX for the 2024 tax year. Unitholders of record on December 30, 2024 will receive cash distributions for the respective Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF Series payable on January 3, 2025.

The actual taxable amounts of cash distributions for 2024, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2025. Shareholders can contact their brokerage firm for this information.

The final cash distribution amounts per unit are:

Dynamic Active ETF & ETF Series Ticker

symbol

(TSX) Final cash

distribution

per unit ($) Currency Dynamic Active Bond ETF DXBB 0.10770 CAD Dynamic Active Canadian Bond ETF DXBC 0.04440 CAD Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.08200 CAD Dynamic Active Corporate Bond ETF DXCB 0.08910 CAD Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.09100 CAD Dynamic Active Discount Bond ETF DXDB 0.07500 CAD Dynamic Active Emerging Markets ETF DXEM 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active Energy Evolution ETF DXET 0.04200 CAD Dynamic Active Enhanced Yield Covered Options ETF DXQ 0.12500 CAD Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF DXG 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF DXG.U 0.00000 USD Dynamic Active Global Equity Income ETF DXGE 0.05000 CAD Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF DXF 0.24330 CAD Dynamic Active Global Gold ETF DXAU 0.04210 CAD Dynamic Active Global Infrastructure ETF DXN 0.13700 CAD Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF DXW 0.02800 CAD Dynamic Active International ETF DXIF 0.28500 CAD Dynamic Active Mining Opportunities ETF DXMO 0.09450 CAD Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.09700 CAD Dynamic Active Real Estate ETF DXRE 0.15000 CAD Dynamic Active Retirement Income ETF DXR 0.26500 CAD Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.06400 CAD Dynamic Active Ultra Short Term Bond ETF DXV 0.07800 CAD Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF DXU 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF DXU.U 0.00000 USD Dynamic Active U.S. Equity ETF DXUS 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active U.S. Equity ETF DXUS.U 0.00000 USD Dynamic Active U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF DXBU 0.17090 CAD Dynamic Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF DXZ 0.05860 CAD Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund DXCO 0.04300 CAD Dynamic Global Fixed Income Fund DXBG 0.06200 CAD Dynamic Short Term Credit PLUS Fund DXCP 0.10000 CAD

For more information about the Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF Series, please visit the Dynamic Funds website.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic Funds® is a registered trademark The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by, and is a division of, 1832 Asset Management L.P.

© Copyright 2024 The Bank of Nova Scotia. All rights reserved.

Website: www.dynamic.ca | X: @DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/

SOURCE Dynamic Funds

CONTACT INFORMATION: For media enquiries, please contact: Alex Mathias, Global Wealth Management Communications, Scotiabank, Email: [email protected], Phone: 647-537-8036