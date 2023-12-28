Dynamic Funds announces final year-end cash distributions for Dynamic Active ETFs Français

TORONTO, Dec. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds today announced the final year-end cash distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs listed on the TSX for the 2023 tax year. Unitholders of record on December 29, 2023 will receive cash distributions for the respective Dynamic Active ETFs payable on January 4, 2024.

The actual taxable amounts of cash distributions for 2023, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2024. Shareholders can contact their brokerage firm for this information.

The final cash distribution amounts per unit are:

Dynamic Active ETF name

Ticker
symbol
(TSX)

Final cash
distribution per unit
($)

Dynamic Active Canadian Bond ETF

DXBC

0.08437

Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF

DXC

0.06900

Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF

DXO

0.09100

Dynamic Active Discount Bond ETF

DXDB

0.07500

Dynamic Active Emerging Markets ETF

DXEM

0.00000

Dynamic Active Energy Evolution ETF

DXET

0.16964

Dynamic Active Enhanced Yield Covered Options ETF

DXQ

0.12500

Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF

DXG

0.24591

Dynamic Active Global Equity Income ETF

DXGE

0.05000

Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF

DXF

0.43324

Dynamic Active Global Infrastructure ETF

DXN

0.17875

Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF

DXW

0.05195

Dynamic Active International ETF

DXIF

0.49911

Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

DXV

0.26089

Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF

DXP

0.23550

Dynamic Active Retirement Income ETF

DXR

0.14694

Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF

DXB

0.20923

Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF

DXU

0.00000

Dynamic Active U.S. Equity ETF

DXUS

0.00359

Dynamic Active U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

DXBU

0.10135

Dynamic Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

DXZ

0.07198

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

