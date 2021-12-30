TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds today announced the final year-end cash distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs listed on the TSX for the 2021 tax year. Unitholders of record on December 31, 2021 will receive cash distributions for the respective Dynamic Active ETFs payable on January 6, 2022.

The actual taxable amounts of cash distributions for 2021, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2022. Shareholders can contact their brokerage firm for this information.

The final cash distribution amounts per unit are:

Dynamic Active ETF name Ticker symbol (TSX) Final cash distribution per unit ($) Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.040 Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.288 Dynamic Active Emerging Markets ETF DXEM 0.017 Dynamic Active Energy Evolution ETF DXET 0.000 Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF DXG 0.013 Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF DXF 0.100 Dynamic Active Global Infrastructure ETF DXN 0.072 Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF DXW 0.009 Dynamic Active International ETF DXIF 0.124 Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV 0.017 Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.072 Dynamic Active Retirement Income+ ETF DXR 0.083 Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.042 Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF DXU 0.000 Dynamic Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF DXZ 0.045

For more information about these and the other Dynamic Active ETFs, please visit Dynamic.ca/ETF.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by the ETFs can change at any time without notice. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

Website: www.dynamic.ca |Twitter:@DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/

