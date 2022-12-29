TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds today announced the final year-end cash distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs listed on the TSX for the 2022 tax year. Unitholders of record on December 30, 2022 will receive cash distributions for the respective Dynamic Active ETFs payable on January 5, 2023.

The actual taxable amounts of cash distributions for 2022, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2023. Shareholders can contact their brokerage firm for this information.

The final cash distribution amounts per unit are:

Dynamic Active ETF name Ticker

symbol

(TSX) Final cash distribution

per unit ($) Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.145 Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.348 Dynamic Active Discount Bond ETF DXDB 0.075 Dynamic Active Emerging Markets ETF DXEM 0.000 Dynamic Active Energy Evolution ETF DXET 0.029 Dynamic Active Enhanced Yield Covered Options ETF DXQ 0.125 Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF DXG 0.078 Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF DXF 0.277 Dynamic Active Global Infrastructure ETF DXN 0.000 Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF DXW 0.027 Dynamic Active International ETF DXIF 0.376 Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV 0.300 Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.072 Dynamic Active Retirement Income ETF DXR 0.083 Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.046 Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF DXU 0.092 Dynamic Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF DXZ 0.007

For more information about these and the other Dynamic Active ETFs, please visit Dynamic.ca/ETF.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by the ETFs can change at any time without notice. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

Website: www.dynamic.ca |Twitter:@DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/

