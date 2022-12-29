Dynamic Funds announces final year-end cash distributions for Dynamic Active ETFs Français

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds today announced the final year-end cash distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs listed on the TSX for the 2022 tax year. Unitholders of record on December 30, 2022 will receive cash distributions for the respective Dynamic Active ETFs payable on January 5, 2023.

The actual taxable amounts of cash distributions for 2022, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2023. Shareholders can contact their brokerage firm for this information.

The final cash distribution amounts per unit are:

Dynamic Active ETF name

Ticker
symbol
(TSX)

Final cash distribution
per unit ($)

Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF

DXC

0.145

Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF

DXO

0.348

Dynamic Active Discount Bond ETF

DXDB

0.075

Dynamic Active Emerging Markets ETF

DXEM

0.000

Dynamic Active Energy Evolution ETF

DXET

0.029

Dynamic Active Enhanced Yield Covered Options ETF

DXQ

0.125

Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF

DXG

0.078

Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF

DXF

0.277

Dynamic Active Global Infrastructure ETF

DXN

0.000

Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF

DXW

0.027

Dynamic Active International ETF

DXIF

0.376

Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

DXV

0.300

Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF

DXP

0.072

Dynamic Active Retirement Income ETF

DXR

0.083

Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF

DXB

0.046

Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF

DXU

0.092

Dynamic Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

DXZ

0.007

For more information about these and the other Dynamic Active ETFs, please visit Dynamic.ca/ETF.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by the ETFs can change at any time without notice. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds
Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

Website: www.dynamic.ca |Twitter:@DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/

