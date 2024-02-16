Feb 16, 2024, 09:00 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds today announced the February 2024 cash distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs listed on the TSX, which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record on February 26, 2024 will receive cash distributions for the respective ETFs payable on February 29, 2024. The details of the cash distribution amounts per unit are as follows:
|
Dynamic Active ETF
|
Ticker
|
Cash distribution
|
Distribution
|
Dynamic Active Canadian Bond ETF
|
DXBC
|
0.049
|
Monthly
|
Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF
|
DXC
|
0.082
|
Monthly
|
Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF
|
DXO
|
0.091
|
Monthly
|
Dynamic Active Discount Bond ETF
|
DXDB
|
0.075
|
Monthly
|
Dynamic Active Enhanced Yield Covered Options ETF
|
DXQ
|
0.125
|
Monthly
|
Dynamic Active Global Equity Income ETF
|
DXGE
|
0.050
|
Monthly
|
Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF
|
DXW
|
0.000
|
Monthly
|
Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF
|
DXV
|
0.092
|
Monthly
|
Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF
|
DXP
|
0.097
|
Monthly
|
Dynamic Active Retirement Income ETF
|
DXR
|
0.083
|
Monthly
|
Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF
|
DXB
|
0.064
|
Monthly
|
Dynamic Active U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
|
DXBU
|
0.068
|
Monthly
