TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds today announced the estimated year-end reinvested distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF series of units of applicable Dynamic Funds ("ETF Series") listed on the TSX for the 2024 tax year. Please note that these are estimated amounts only and have been calculated based upon information as of December 13, 2024. The final distributions may change due to subscriptions or redemptions activity before the ex-dividend date or other factors.

These are estimated year-end distributions which will be reinvested in additional units of the respective Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF Series and do not include any cash distribution amounts for December. The additional units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding before the distribution.

We expect to announce the final year-end reinvested distribution amounts on or about December 30, 2024. The record date for the 2024 year-end distributions will be December 30, 2024, payable on January 3, 2025.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested distributions for 2024, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2025. Securityholders can contact their brokerage firm for this information.

The estimated reinvested distribution amounts per unit are:

Dynamic Active ETF and ETF Series Ticker

symbol

(TSX) Estimated

reinvested

distribution

per unit ($) Currency Dynamic Active Bond ETF DXBB 0.12100 CAD Dynamic Active Canadian Bond ETF DXBC 0.17200 CAD Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.41400 CAD Dynamic Active Corporate Bond ETF DXCB 0.02990 CAD Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active Discount Bond ETF DXDB 0.18410 CAD Dynamic Active Emerging Markets ETF DXEM 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active Energy Evolution ETF DXET 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active Enhanced Yield Covered Options ETF DXQ 0.83970 CAD Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF DXG 8.21320 CAD Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF DXG.U 0.29085 USD Dynamic Active Global Equity Income ETF DXGE 0.61600 CAD Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF DXF 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active Global Gold ETF DXAU 1.24370 CAD Dynamic Active Global Infrastructure ETF DXN 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF DXW 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active International ETF DXIF 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active Mining Opportunities ETF DXMO 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active Real Estate ETF DXRE 0.26720 CAD Dynamic Active Retirement Income ETF DXR 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF DXU 5.13510 CAD Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF DXU.U 0.30416 USD Dynamic Active U.S. Equity ETF DXUS 0.46100 CAD Dynamic Active U.S. Equity ETF DXUS.U 0.16619 USD Dynamic Active U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF DXBU 0.38660 CAD Dynamic Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF DXZ 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund DXCO 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Global Fixed Income Fund DXBG 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Short Term Credit PLUS Fund DXCP 0.00000 CAD

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the year-end reinvested distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF Series. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the final distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Dynamic Active ETFs and Dynamic Funds; trading activity within the Dynamic Active ETFs and Dynamic Funds; and subscription and redemption activity.

For more information about the Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF Series, please visit the Dynamic Funds website.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic Funds® is a registered trademark The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by, and is a division of, 1832 Asset Management L.P.

© Copyright 2024 The Bank of Nova Scotia. All rights reserved.

Website: www.dynamic.ca |X: @DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/

SOURCE Dynamic Funds

CONTACT INFORMATION: For media enquiries, please contact: Alex Mathias, Global Wealth Management Communications, Scotiabank, Email: [email protected], Phone: 647-537-8036