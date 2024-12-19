Dynamic Funds announces estimated year-end reinvested distributions for Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF Series Français

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds today announced the estimated year-end reinvested distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF series of units of applicable Dynamic Funds ("ETF Series") listed on the TSX for the 2024 tax year. Please note that these are estimated amounts only and have been calculated based upon information as of December 13, 2024. The final distributions may change due to subscriptions or redemptions activity before the ex-dividend date or other factors.

These are estimated year-end distributions which will be reinvested in additional units of the respective Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF Series and do not include any cash distribution amounts for December. The additional units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding before the distribution.

We expect to announce the final year-end reinvested distribution amounts on or about December 30, 2024. The record date for the 2024 year-end distributions will be December 30, 2024, payable on January 3, 2025.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested distributions for 2024, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2025. Securityholders can contact their brokerage firm for this information.

The estimated reinvested distribution amounts per unit are:

Dynamic Active ETF and ETF Series

Ticker
symbol
(TSX)

Estimated
reinvested
distribution
per unit ($)

Currency

Dynamic Active Bond ETF

DXBB

0.12100

CAD

Dynamic Active Canadian Bond ETF

DXBC

0.17200

CAD

Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF

DXC

0.41400

CAD

Dynamic Active Corporate Bond ETF

DXCB

0.02990

CAD

Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF

DXO

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active Discount Bond ETF

DXDB

0.18410

CAD

Dynamic Active Emerging Markets ETF

DXEM

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active Energy Evolution ETF

DXET

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active Enhanced Yield Covered Options ETF

DXQ

0.83970

CAD

Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF

DXG

8.21320

CAD

Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF

DXG.U

0.29085

USD

Dynamic Active Global Equity Income ETF

DXGE

0.61600

CAD

Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF

DXF

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active Global Gold ETF

DXAU

1.24370

CAD

Dynamic Active Global Infrastructure ETF

DXN

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF

DXW

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active International ETF

DXIF

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

DXV

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active Mining Opportunities ETF

DXMO

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF

DXP

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active Real Estate ETF

DXRE

0.26720

CAD

Dynamic Active Retirement Income ETF

DXR

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF

DXB

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF

DXU

5.13510

CAD

Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF

DXU.U

0.30416

USD

Dynamic Active U.S. Equity ETF

DXUS

0.46100

CAD

Dynamic Active U.S. Equity ETF

DXUS.U

0.16619

USD

Dynamic Active U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

DXBU

0.38660

CAD

Dynamic Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

DXZ

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund

DXCO

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Global Fixed Income Fund

DXBG

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Short Term Credit PLUS Fund

DXCP

0.00000

CAD

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the year-end reinvested distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF Series. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the final distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Dynamic Active ETFs and Dynamic Funds; trading activity within the Dynamic Active ETFs and Dynamic Funds; and subscription and redemption activity.

For more information about the Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF Series, please visit the Dynamic Funds website.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic Funds® is a registered trademark The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by, and is a division of, 1832 Asset Management L.P.

