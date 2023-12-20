Dynamic Funds announces estimated year-end reinvested distributions for Dynamic Active ETFs Français

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds today announced the estimated year-end reinvested distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs listed on the TSX for the 2023 tax year. Please note that these are estimated amounts only and have been calculated based upon information as of December 15, 2023.  The final distributions may change due to subscriptions or redemptions activity before the ex-dividend date or other factors.

These are estimated year-end distributions which will be reinvested in additional units of the respective Dynamic Active ETFs and do not include any cash distribution amounts for December. The additional units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding before the distribution.

We expect to announce the final year-end reinvested distribution amounts on or about December 28, 2023. The record date for the 2023 year-end distributions will be December 29, 2023, payable on January 4, 2024.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested distributions for 2023, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2024. Securityholders can contact their brokerage firm for this information.

The estimated reinvested distribution amounts per unit are:

Dynamic Active ETF name

Ticker symbol (TSX)

Estimated reinvested distribution per unit ($)

Dynamic Active Canadian Bond ETF

DXBC

0.01358

Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF

DXC

0.80363

Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF

DXO

0.00000

Dynamic Active Discount Bond ETF

DXDB

0.00000

Dynamic Active Emerging Markets ETF

DXEM

0.00000

Dynamic Active Energy Evolution ETF

DXET

0.00000

Dynamic Active Enhanced Yield Covered Options ETF

DXQ

0.48247

Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF

DXG

0.00000

Dynamic Active Global Equity Income ETF

DXGE

0.00000

Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF

DXF

0.00000

Dynamic Active Global Infrastructure ETF

DXN

0.00000

Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF

DXW

0.00000

Dynamic Active International ETF

DXIF

0.00000

Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

DXV

0.00000

Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF

DXP

0.00000

Dynamic Active Retirement Income ETF

DXR

0.00000

Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF

DXB

0.00000

Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF

DXU

0.00000

Dynamic Active U.S. Equity ETF

DXUS

0.00000

Dynamic Active U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

DXBU

0.15917

Dynamic Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

DXZ

0.00000
Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the year-end reinvested distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the final distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Dynamic Active ETFs; trading activity within the Dynamic Active ETFs, including buying and selling of securities; and subscription and redemption activity.

For more information about these and the other Dynamic Active ETFs, please visit Dynamic.ca/ETF.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs.  Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic Funds® is a registered trademark The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by, and is a division of, 1832 Asset Management L.P.

