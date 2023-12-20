TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds today announced the estimated year-end reinvested distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs listed on the TSX for the 2023 tax year. Please note that these are estimated amounts only and have been calculated based upon information as of December 15, 2023. The final distributions may change due to subscriptions or redemptions activity before the ex-dividend date or other factors.

These are estimated year-end distributions which will be reinvested in additional units of the respective Dynamic Active ETFs and do not include any cash distribution amounts for December. The additional units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding before the distribution.

We expect to announce the final year-end reinvested distribution amounts on or about December 28, 2023. The record date for the 2023 year-end distributions will be December 29, 2023, payable on January 4, 2024.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested distributions for 2023, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2024. Securityholders can contact their brokerage firm for this information.

The estimated reinvested distribution amounts per unit are:

Dynamic Active ETF name Ticker symbol (TSX) Estimated reinvested distribution per unit ($) Dynamic Active Canadian Bond ETF DXBC 0.01358 Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.80363 Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.00000 Dynamic Active Discount Bond ETF DXDB 0.00000 Dynamic Active Emerging Markets ETF DXEM 0.00000 Dynamic Active Energy Evolution ETF DXET 0.00000 Dynamic Active Enhanced Yield Covered Options ETF DXQ 0.48247 Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF DXG 0.00000 Dynamic Active Global Equity Income ETF DXGE 0.00000 Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF DXF 0.00000 Dynamic Active Global Infrastructure ETF DXN 0.00000 Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF DXW 0.00000 Dynamic Active International ETF DXIF 0.00000 Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV 0.00000 Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.00000 Dynamic Active Retirement Income ETF DXR 0.00000 Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.00000 Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF DXU 0.00000 Dynamic Active U.S. Equity ETF DXUS 0.00000 Dynamic Active U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF DXBU 0.15917 Dynamic Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF DXZ 0.00000

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the year-end reinvested distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the final distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Dynamic Active ETFs; trading activity within the Dynamic Active ETFs, including buying and selling of securities; and subscription and redemption activity.

For more information about these and the other Dynamic Active ETFs, please visit Dynamic.ca/ETF.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic Funds® is a registered trademark The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by, and is a division of, 1832 Asset Management L.P.

© Copyright 2023 The Bank of Nova Scotia. All rights reserved.

