TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds today announced the estimated year-end reinvested distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs listed on the TSX for the 2021 tax year. These are estimated amounts only and have been calculated based upon forward-looking information as of October 29, 2021. As these are estimated amounts, the actual distributions may differ materially from these estimates.

These are estimated distributions of undistributed capital gains. These distributions are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective Dynamic Active ETFs at year-end, and do not include estimates of any monthly and/or quarterly cash distributions for the remainder of the year. The additional units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

We expect to announce updated estimates of the year-end reinvested distribution amounts (as well as any monthly and/or any quarterly cash distribution amounts, as applicable) on or about December 22, 2021. The record date for the 2021 final year-end distributions will be December 31, 2021, payable on January 6, 2022.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2021, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2022. Securityholders can reach out to their brokerage firm for this information.

The estimated reinvested distribution amounts are:

Dynamic Active ETF name Ticker

symbol

(TSX) Estimated year-end

reinvested

distribution per unit

($) Dynamic Active Emerging Markets ETF DXEM 0.065 Dynamic Active Energy Evolution ETF DXET 0.000 Dynamic Active Global Infrastructure ETF DXN 0.430 Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF DXW 0.000 Dynamic Active International ETF DXIF 0.000 Dynamic Active Retirement Income+ ETF DXR 0.366

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the year-end reinvested distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions between now and the Dynamic Active ETFs' tax year end include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Dynamic ETFs; trading activity within the Dynamic Active ETFs, including buying and selling of securities; and subscription and redemption activity.

For more information about these and the other Dynamic Active ETFs, please visit Dynamic.ca/ETF.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

