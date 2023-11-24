TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds today announced the estimated year-end reinvested distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs listed on the TSX for the 2023 tax year.

These distributions are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective Dynamic Active ETFs at year end, and do not include estimates of any monthly and/or quarterly cash distributions for the remainder of the year. The additional units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

Please note that these are estimated amounts only and have been calculated based upon forward-looking information as of October 31, 2023, so the actual distributions may differ materially from these estimates. We expect to announce updated estimates of the year-end reinvested distribution amounts (as well as any monthly and/or any quarterly cash distribution amounts, as applicable) on or about December 20, 2023. The record date for the 2023 final year-end distributions will be December 29, 2023, payable on January 4, 2024.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2023, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2024. Securityholders can reach out to their brokerage firm for this information.

The estimated reinvested distribution amounts are:

Dynamic Active ETF name Ticker

symbol

(TSX) Estimated

reinvested

distribution per

unit ($) Dynamic Active Canadian Bond ETF DXBC 0.00000 Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.89363 Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.00000 Dynamic Active Discount Bond ETF DXDB 0.00000 Dynamic Active Emerging Markets ETF DXEM 0.00000 Dynamic Active Energy Evolution ETF DXET 0.00000 Dynamic Active Enhanced Yield Covered Options ETF DXQ 0.60795 Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF DXG 0.00000 Dynamic Active Global Equity Income ETF DXGE 0.00000 Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF DXF 0.00000 Dynamic Active Global Infrastructure ETF DXN 0.00000 Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF DXW 0.00000 Dynamic Active International ETF DXIF 0.00000 Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV 0.00000 Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.00000 Dynamic Active Retirement Income ETF DXR 0.00000 Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.00000 Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF DXU 0.00000 Dynamic Active U.S. Equity ETF DXUS 0.00000 Dynamic Active U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF DXBU 0.00000 Dynamic Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF DXZ 0.10726

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the year-end reinvested distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions between now and the Dynamic Active ETFs' tax year end include, but are not limited to, the trading activity within the Dynamic Active ETFs, and subscription and redemption activity.

For more information about these and the other Dynamic Active ETFs, please visit Dynamic.ca/ETF.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic Funds® is a registered trademark The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by, and is a division of, 1832 Asset Management L.P.

