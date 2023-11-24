Dynamic Funds announces estimated year-end reinvested distributions for Dynamic Active ETFs Français

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds today announced the estimated year-end reinvested distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs listed on the TSX for the 2023 tax year.

These distributions are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective Dynamic Active ETFs at year end, and do not include estimates of any monthly and/or quarterly cash distributions for the remainder of the year. The additional units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

Please note that these are estimated amounts only and have been calculated based upon forward-looking information as of October 31, 2023, so the actual distributions may differ materially from these estimates. We expect to announce updated estimates of the year-end reinvested distribution amounts (as well as any monthly and/or any quarterly cash distribution amounts, as applicable) on or about December 20, 2023. The record date for the 2023 final year-end distributions will be December 29, 2023, payable on January 4, 2024.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2023, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2024. Securityholders can reach out to their brokerage firm for this information.

The estimated reinvested distribution amounts are:

Dynamic Active ETF name

Ticker
symbol
(TSX)

Estimated
reinvested
distribution per
unit ($)

Dynamic Active Canadian Bond ETF

DXBC

0.00000

Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF

DXC

0.89363

Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF

DXO

0.00000

Dynamic Active Discount Bond ETF

DXDB

0.00000

Dynamic Active Emerging Markets ETF

DXEM

0.00000

Dynamic Active Energy Evolution ETF

DXET

0.00000

Dynamic Active Enhanced Yield Covered Options ETF

DXQ

0.60795

Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF

DXG

0.00000

Dynamic Active Global Equity Income ETF

DXGE

0.00000

Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF

DXF

0.00000

Dynamic Active Global Infrastructure ETF

DXN

0.00000

Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF

DXW

0.00000

Dynamic Active International ETF

DXIF

0.00000

Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

DXV

0.00000

Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF

DXP

0.00000

Dynamic Active Retirement Income ETF

DXR

0.00000

Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF

DXB

0.00000

Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF

DXU

0.00000

Dynamic Active U.S. Equity ETF

DXUS

0.00000

Dynamic Active U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

DXBU

0.00000

Dynamic Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

DXZ

0.10726
Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the year-end reinvested distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions between now and the Dynamic Active ETFs' tax year end include, but are not limited to, the trading activity within the Dynamic Active ETFs, and subscription and redemption activity.

For more information about these and the other Dynamic Active ETFs, please visit Dynamic.ca/ETF.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs.  Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic Funds® is a registered trademark The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by, and is a division of, 1832 Asset Management L.P.
© Copyright 2023 The Bank of Nova Scotia.  All rights reserved.

Website: www.dynamic.ca |X (formerly Twitter):@DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/

