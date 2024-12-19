Dynamic Funds announces estimated year-end cash distributions for Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF Series Français
Dec 19, 2024, 09:00 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds today announced the estimated year-end cash distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF series of units of applicable Dynamic Funds ("ETF Series") listed on the TSX for the 2024 tax year. Please note that these are estimated amounts only and have been calculated based upon information as of December 13, 2024. The final cash distributions may change due to subscriptions or redemptions activity before the ex-dividend date or other factors.
We expect to announce the final year-end cash distribution amounts on or about December 30, 2024. The record date for the 2024 year-end distributions will be December 30, 2024, payable on January 3, 2025.
The actual taxable amounts of cash distributions for 2024, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2025. Securityholders can contact their brokerage firm for this information.
The estimated cash distribution amounts per unit are:
|
Dynamic Active ETF & ETF Series
|
Ticker symbol (TSX)
|
Estimated cash
|
Currency
|
Dynamic Active Bond ETF
|
DXBB
|
0.10770
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active Canadian Bond ETF
|
DXBC
|
0.04440
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF
|
DXC
|
0.08200
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active Corporate Bond ETF
|
DXCB
|
0.08910
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF
|
DXO
|
0.09100
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active Discount Bond ETF
|
DXDB
|
0.07500
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active Emerging Markets ETF
|
DXEM
|
0.00000
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active Energy Evolution ETF
|
DXET
|
0.04200
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active Enhanced Yield Covered Options ETF
|
DXQ
|
0.12500
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF
|
DXG
|
0.00000
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF
|
DXG.U
|
0.00000
|
USD
|
Dynamic Active Global Equity Income ETF
|
DXGE
|
0.05000
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF
|
DXF
|
0.24330
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active Global Gold ETF
|
DXAU
|
0.04210
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active Global Infrastructure ETF
|
DXN
|
0.13060
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF
|
DXW
|
0.02800
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active International ETF
|
DXIF
|
0.28500
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF
|
DXV
|
0.07800
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active Mining Opportunities ETF
|
DXMO
|
0.09450
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF
|
DXP
|
0.09700
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active Real Estate ETF
|
DXRE
|
0.15000
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active Retirement Income ETF
|
DXR
|
0.26500
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF
|
DXB
|
0.06400
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF
|
DXU
|
0.00000
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF
|
DXU.U
|
0.00000
|
USD
|
Dynamic Active U.S. Equity ETF
|
DXUS
|
0.00000
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active U.S. Equity ETF
|
DXUS.U
|
0.00000
|
USD
|
Dynamic Active U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
|
DXBU
|
0.17090
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
|
DXZ
|
0.05860
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund
|
DXCO
|
0.04300
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Global Fixed Income Fund
|
DXBG
|
0.10000
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Short Term Credit PLUS Fund
|
DXCP
|
0.06200
|
CAD
Forward-looking information
This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the year-end cash distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF Series. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions in this notice. Factors that could cause the final distributions to differ include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Dynamic Active ETFs and Dynamic Funds; trading activity within the Dynamic Active ETFs and Dynamic Funds; and subscription and redemption activity.
For more information about the Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF Series, please visit the Dynamic Funds website.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.
About Dynamic Funds
Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic Funds® is a registered trademark The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by, and is a division of, 1832 Asset Management L.P.
