TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds today announced the estimated year-end cash distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF series of units of applicable Dynamic Funds ("ETF Series") listed on the TSX for the 2024 tax year. Please note that these are estimated amounts only and have been calculated based upon information as of December 13, 2024. The final cash distributions may change due to subscriptions or redemptions activity before the ex-dividend date or other factors.

We expect to announce the final year-end cash distribution amounts on or about December 30, 2024. The record date for the 2024 year-end distributions will be December 30, 2024, payable on January 3, 2025.

The actual taxable amounts of cash distributions for 2024, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2025. Securityholders can contact their brokerage firm for this information.

The estimated cash distribution amounts per unit are:

Dynamic Active ETF & ETF Series

Ticker symbol (TSX)

Estimated cash
distribution
per unit ($)

Currency

Dynamic Active Bond ETF

DXBB

0.10770

CAD

Dynamic Active Canadian Bond ETF

DXBC

0.04440

CAD

Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF

DXC

0.08200

CAD

Dynamic Active Corporate Bond ETF

DXCB

0.08910

CAD

Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF

DXO

0.09100

CAD

Dynamic Active Discount Bond ETF

DXDB

0.07500

CAD

Dynamic Active Emerging Markets ETF

DXEM

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active Energy Evolution ETF

DXET

0.04200

CAD

Dynamic Active Enhanced Yield Covered Options ETF

DXQ

0.12500

CAD

Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF

DXG

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF

DXG.U

0.00000

USD

Dynamic Active Global Equity Income ETF

DXGE

0.05000

CAD

Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF

DXF

0.24330

CAD

Dynamic Active Global Gold ETF

DXAU

0.04210

CAD

Dynamic Active Global Infrastructure ETF

DXN

0.13060

CAD

Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF

DXW

0.02800

CAD

Dynamic Active International ETF

DXIF

0.28500

CAD

Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

DXV

0.07800

CAD

Dynamic Active Mining Opportunities ETF

DXMO

0.09450

CAD

Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF

DXP

0.09700

CAD

Dynamic Active Real Estate ETF

DXRE

0.15000

CAD

Dynamic Active Retirement Income ETF

DXR

0.26500

CAD

Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF

DXB

0.06400

CAD

Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF

DXU

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF

DXU.U

0.00000

USD

Dynamic Active U.S. Equity ETF

DXUS

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active U.S. Equity ETF

DXUS.U

0.00000

USD

Dynamic Active U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

DXBU

0.17090

CAD

Dynamic Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

DXZ

0.05860

CAD

Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund

DXCO

0.04300

CAD

Dynamic Global Fixed Income Fund

DXBG

0.10000

CAD

Dynamic Short Term Credit PLUS Fund

DXCP

0.06200

CAD

Forward-looking information
This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the year-end cash distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF Series. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions in this notice. Factors that could cause the final distributions to differ include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Dynamic Active ETFs and Dynamic Funds; trading activity within the Dynamic Active ETFs and Dynamic Funds; and subscription and redemption activity.

For more information about the Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF Series, please visit the Dynamic Funds website.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds
Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic Funds® is a registered trademark The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by, and is a division of, 1832 Asset Management L.P.

