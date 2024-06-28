TORONTO, June 28, 2024 /CNW/ - 1832 Asset Management L.P., the manager of Dynamic Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Dynamic Active Emerging Markets ETF (DXEM) (the "Funds"), announced today that the sub-advisor of these Funds will be Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited, effective July 1, 2024.

There will be no change to the investment objectives of the Funds resulting from this change.

For further information on these and other Dynamic Funds, please visit Dynamic.ca.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by an ETF can change at any time without notice. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of Scotia Global Asset Management, the registered business name of 1832 Asset Management L.P., the manager of the Fund, which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic Funds® is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by, and is a division of, 1832 Asset Management L.P.

