TORONTO, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Effective March 28, 2024, Dynamic Conservative Yield Private Pool Class, Dynamic Global Yield Private Pool Class, and Dynamic Premium Bond Private Pool Class will all be closed to new investments. For these Pools, existing pre-authorized contributions may continue until April 15, 2024, and remaining switches-in from Dynamic Dollar-Cost Averaging Fund will be permitted to complete their investment schedule.

For more information about these and other Dynamic mutual funds, please visit the Dynamic Funds website .

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments including ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of Scotia Global Asset Management, the registered business name of 1832 Asset Management L.P., the manager of the Fund, which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic Funds® is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by, and is a division of, 1832 Asset Management L.P.

