21 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds today announced the August 2023 cash distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs listed on the TSX, which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record on August 28, 2023 will receive cash distributions for the respective ETFs payable on August 31, 2023. The details of the cash distribution amounts per unit are as follows:
|
Dynamic Active ETF
|
Ticker
(TSX)
|
Cash distribution
|
Distribution
|
Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF
|
DXC
|
0.069
|
Monthly
|
Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF
|
DXO
|
0.091
|
Monthly
|
Dynamic Active Discount Bond ETF
|
DXDB
|
0.075
|
Monthly
|
Dynamic Active Enhanced Yield Covered Options ETF
|
DXQ
|
0.125
|
Monthly
|
Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF
|
DXW
|
0.000
|
Monthly
|
Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF
|
DXV
|
0.092
|
Monthly
|
Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF
|
DXP
|
0.072
|
Monthly
|
Dynamic Active Retirement Income ETF
|
DXR
|
0.083
|
Monthly
|
Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF
|
DXB
|
0.045
|
Monthly
For more information about these and the other Dynamic Active ETFs, please visit Dynamic.ca/ETF.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by the ETFs can change at any time without notice. Investments in ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.
Website: www.dynamic.ca |Twitter:@DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/
For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Alex Mathias, Global Wealth Management Communications, Scotiabank, [email protected], 416-448-7044
