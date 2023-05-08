Appoints industry veteran as Chief Retirement Income Strategist, enhances new dedicated Retirement Income Centre

TORONTO, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The number of people nearing retirement has never been higher – more than 1 in 5 people (21.8%) are close to retirement age, according to Statistics Canada*. As a result, more Canadians are faced with the challenge of building consistent and sustainable cash flow for their desired retirement lifestyle.

Dynamic Funds is addressing this gap with two new initiatives – the appointment of industry veteran Daryl Diamond as Chief Retirement Income Strategist and the build out of a dedicated Retirement Income Centre.

"A convergence of demographic and economic factors – extended average life expectancy, higher inflation, and market volatility – is understandably concerning for many retirees and pre-retirees, so an effective retirement income strategy is more important than ever," says Mark Brisley, Managing Director, Dynamic Funds. "We are thrilled to welcome highly respected industry veteran Daryl Diamond as Chief Retirement Income Strategist of Dynamic Funds, to share his decades of knowledge and insights with our clients."

"Saving for retirement is only half of your financial adventure. You will need even more help with investing when you are drawing money from your savings than you did when you were accumulating assets," says Daryl. "I look forward to working with Dynamic Funds to support financial advisors at this critical juncture, so they are well equipped to provide clients with the personalized advice needed on the next stage of their financial adventure," he says.

Daryl has 44 years of experience in the financial services industry, where he focused on advising clients across Canada on retirement income planning strategies. He is a recognized author of four retirement income guides, including the national bestseller Your Retirement Income Blueprint. Prior to this role, Daryl spent the last 30+ years dedicated to retirement income planning at Winnipeg-based Diamond Retirement Planning Ltd. Daryl received his Bachelor of Education from the University of Regina and holds the Certified Financial Planner, Chartered Life Underwriter and Chartered Financial Consultant designations.

Daryl's exclusive retirement thought leadership covers topics ranging from longevity risk to tax minimization to retirement income solutions, which will be accessible to Canadian financial advisors and Dynamic clients through the Dynamic Retirement Income Centre. Launched in 2022, this online portal is designed to provide a road map to retirement insights, investing strategies and new perspectives to help retirees and pre-retirees create sustainable cash flow to meet today's retirement realities head on.

To learn more about Dynamic Funds' retirement income initiatives, please visit the Dynamic Retirement Income Centre.

* Reported in the April 27, 2022, census release on Canada's shifting demographic profile, which refers to individuals aged 55 to 64.



About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, and investment solutions for private clients, institutions, and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

SOURCE Dynamic Funds

For further information: For media enquiries: Alexandra Mathias, Global Wealth Management Communications, [email protected], 416-448-7044