Dynamic announces management fee reductions for eight active ETFs

TORONTO, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- Dynamic today announced management fee reductions for eight of its actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), reinforcing its commitment to delivering competitive investment solutions for investors.

The management fee reductions will apply to four fixed income ETFs and four equity ETFs, with reductions ranging from 10 to 30 basis points.

"At Dynamic, we are committed to providing investors with innovative investment solutions aligned with their financial goals," said Mark Brisley, Head of Dynamic. "These fee reductions reflect our ongoing focus on ensuring our actively managed ETFs remain competitive while continuing to meet the evolving needs of our clients."

It is anticipated that the following management fee changes will take effect on or about August 1, 2026.

Dynamic Active ETF Ticker Current Management Fee New Management Fee Fixed Income ETFs Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.50 % 0.30 % Dynamic Active Canadian Bond ETF DXBC 0.40 % 0.30 % Dynamic Active U.S. Investment Grade

Corporate Bond ETF DXBU 0.45 % 0.35 % Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.50 % 0.40 % Equity ETFs Dynamic Active International ETF DXIF 0.75 % 0.57 % Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF DXF 0.75 % 0.50 % Dynamic Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF DXZ 0.75 % 0.50 % Dynamic Active Emerging Markets ETF DXEM 0.80 % 0.50 %

For more information about Dynamic funds please visit the Dynamic website.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds, private asset solutions and investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic® is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

© Copyright 2026 The Bank of Nova Scotia. All rights reserved.

Website: www.dynamic.ca | X: @DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/

SOURCE Dynamic

CONTACT INFORMATION: For media enquiries, please contact: Claire Dawson, Global Wealth Management Communications, Scotiabank, E-mail: [email protected], Phone: 437 860-6599