TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Dynamic today announced the estimated year-end cash distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF series of units of applicable Dynamic Funds ("ETF Series") listed on the TSX for the 2025 tax year. Please note that these are estimated amounts only and have been calculated based upon information as of December 15, 2025. The final cash distributions may change due to subscriptions or redemptions activity before the ex-dividend date or other factors.

We expect to announce the final year-end cash distribution amounts on or about December 30, 2025. The record date for the 2025 year-end distributions will be December 30, 2025, payable on January 5, 2026.

The actual taxable amounts of cash distributions for 2025, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2026. Securityholders can contact their brokerage firm for this information.

The estimated cash distribution amounts per unit are:

   Dynamic Active ETF and ETF Series

Ticker symbol (TSX)

Estimated cash distribution per unit ($)

Currency

Dynamic Active Bond ETF

DXBB

0.07000

CAD

Dynamic Active Canadian Bond ETF

DXBC

0.06091

CAD

Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF

DXC

0.12240

CAD

Dynamic Active Corporate Bond ETF

DXCB

0.07700

CAD

Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF

DXO

0.09100

CAD

Dynamic Active Discount Bond ETF

DXDB

0.07500

CAD

Dynamic Active Emerging Markets ETF

DXEM

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active Enhanced Yield Covered Options ETF

DXQ

0.19300

CAD

Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF

DXG

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF

DXG.U

0.00367

USD

Dynamic Active Global Equity Income ETF

DXGE

0.05000

CAD

Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF

DXF

0.30320

CAD

Dynamic Active Global Gold ETF

DXAU

0.05060

CAD

Dynamic Active Global Infrastructure ETF

DXN

0.08190

CAD

Dynamic Active Innovation and Disruption ETF

DXID

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active Innovation and Disruption ETF

DXID.U

0.00000

USD

Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF

DXW

0.03600

CAD

Dynamic Active International ETF

DXIF

0.16934

CAD

Dynamic Active Mining Opportunities ETF

DXMO

0.06130

CAD

Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF

DXP

0.10070

CAD

Dynamic Active Real Estate ETF

DXRE

0.15000

CAD

Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF

DXB

0.06400

CAD

Dynamic Active U.S. Discount Bond ETF

DXDU.U

0.08300

USD

Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF

DXU

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF

DXU.U

0.00000

USD

Dynamic Active U.S. Equity ETF

DXUS

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active U.S. Equity ETF

DXUS.U

0.00000

USD

Dynamic Active U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

DXBU

0.11742

CAD

Dynamic Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

DXZ

0.04020

CAD

Dynamic Active Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

DXV

0.05300

CAD

Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund

DXCO

0.19961

CAD

Dynamic Global Fixed Income Fund

DXBG

0.08343

CAD

Dynamic Retirement Income Fund

DXR

0.08700

CAD

Dynamic Short Term Credit PLUS Fund

DXCP

0.09500

CAD

For more information about the Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF Series, please visit the Dynamic ETF website.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs.  Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic
Dynamic is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic® is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by, and is a division of, 1832 Asset Management L.P.

