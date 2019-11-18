Dynaleo Inc. - Beer Industry Vet Tom Vella Joins Dynaleo as new VP, Business Development

EDMONTON, Nov. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Dynaleo Inc. ("Dynaleo"), an Edmonton, AB based manufacturer of cannabis infused gummies for the adult-use market is pleased to welcome and announce the appointment of Tom Vella as Vice-President of Business Development.

Vella will be responsible for the Dynaleo sales organization working closely with our customers and distribution partners as we continue our preparations to introduce our products to the Canadian market.

Vella most recently served as Director, International Brands for Heineken Canada Inc., where he spent over 15 years as a commercial team lead. He successfully directed brand-building efforts for Heineken, Heineken 0.0%, Moretti and Red Stripe and was responsible for the success of high-performance product launches in the Canadian market.

"We're fortunate to have someone possessing Tom's significant experience with Heineken, one of the world's most recognized brands, leading our sales and marketing division," said Michael Krestell Executive Chairman. "He is an excellent communicator and has a solid understanding of brand and product development in a regulated environment. His previous supply chain experience is already proving invaluable, and we are excited to have him join us as we ramp up our industry leading capabilities."

Dynaleo recently announced the successful completion of Phase 1 of its 26,000 square foot Edmonton, AB manufacturing facility and the submission of its application to Health Canada for a Standard Processing License for Cannabis.

About Dynaleo

Dynaleo is an Edmonton, Alberta-based manufacturer of cannabis infused gummies for the adult-use market. Their purpose-built manufacturing plant contains highly specialized production equipment capable of producing in excess of 400 million individual CBD and/or THC pieces per year. Infused edibles enable consumers to use cannabis-based products without exposure to negative effects associated with inhalation. Dynaleo can customize CBD and/or THC infused gummies in a wide range of flavours, textures, colours, shapes and sizes to meet our customer's needs and regulatory requirements. Upon receipt of the required licenses, Dynaleo products will be sold across Canada by licensed retailers and provincial agencies.

SOURCE Dynaleo

For further information: Dynaleo Inc., Michael Krestell, Executive Chairman, Telephone: 647-274-3655, Email: Michael@dynaleo.com, Website: www.dynaleo.com

Related Links

https://www.dynaleo.com/

