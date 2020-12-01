Dynaleo, Canada's Premium Cannabis Soft Chews Manufacturer, Receives Sales License from Health Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Dynaleo, Canada's highest-capacity manufacturer of premium cannabis-infused soft chews, is pleased to announce that it has received its sales license from Health Canada, effective November 27, 2020. The license allows Dynaleo to supply and sell cannabis edibles to provincial, territorial and private wholesalers the country over.

"This is a significant moment for Dynaleo as we work toward being the Canadian leader in adult premium cannabis-infused soft chew products. The Health Canada sales license is the final step in a process that now allows us to enter the Canadian market where we believe we can fill a need for high-quality recreational and wellness cannabis-infused products," says Dynaleo Executive Chairman Michael Krestell. "I am extremely proud of the entire Dynaleo team that has once again delivered exceptional results and we are looking forward to beginning commercial production this week."

In addition to producing its own branded products, Dynaleo has supply agreements in place with Pantry, a premium cannabis-infused food brand based in California, and High 12 Brands, a Canadian consumer packaged goods cannabis company.

Founded in 2018, Dynaleo is a privately-owned cannabis edibles company specializing in the development and manufacturing of custom THC & CBD infused confectioneries. Its 26,000 square-foot Edmonton facility includes a specialized production line capable of producing a high volume of cannabis-infused gummies for private label partners and in-house brands.

With its sales license now in hand, Dynaleo expects its products will soon be available in authorized retail and online locations.

About Dynaleo

Dynaleo is an Edmonton, Alberta-based licensed processor that is focused on manufacturing adult cannabis-infused soft chews. Dynaleo's purpose-built manufacturing plant contains specialized production equipment that it intends to use to produce CBD and THC edibles for the Canadian market. Dynaleo soft chews can be customized in a wide range of flavours, textures, colours, shapes and sizes to meet customers' needs and regulatory requirements.

For more information please contact Dynaleo at [email protected].

SOURCE Dynaleo

For further information: Media enquiries: Andrea Chrysanthou, Global Public Affairs, [email protected], 416-797-8194

