Dynacare™ joins SecureKey's Verified.Me™ service to improve access to health information

Dynacare joins as early adopter of the Verified.Me service to make it easier for Canadians to quickly and securely access health information

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - SecureKey Technologies Inc., a leading provider of federated identity and authentication solutions, announced today that Dynacare™, one of Canada's largest and most respected providers of health and wellness solutions, has joined the Verified.Me network. Dynacare's participation will make it easier for Canadians to verify their identities as well as gain safer and faster access to their health information.

Verified.Me will be offered as a new option to help users verify their identity when registering for Dynacare Plus, an online and mobile service that patients can use to manage their health remotely. Patients can access and review their laboratory test results, trend them over time and store appointment, vaccination and medication records. They can also synchronize their personal health information with Google Fit and Apple Health, as well as access other health and wellness resources.

Patients currently register for Dynacare Plus by using a PIN code received during their visit to a Dynacare location. With Verified.Me, users can now sign up without having to visit a Dynacare clinic in-person. Patients who use Verified.Me, which will initially be available to Dynacare patients in Ontario, can safely, securely and reliably confirm their identity, expanding accessibility to their health information.

"Taking ownership and managing health should be a priority for Canadians, but it is often avoided due to the complexity associated with the current process to obtain health information," said Greg Wolfond, Founder and CEO, SecureKey Technologies. "In many cases, accessing health information is limited to in-person physician visits that often result in lengthy wait times. By welcoming Dynacare into the Verified.Me network, we are excited to provide more convenient and secure access to health information for patients across Ontario and to equip Canadians with the necessary tools to take charge of their health."

"Joining Verified.Me will allow our Dynacare Plus patients easier and more convenient access to our platform," said Arun Thomas, Vice President, Information Technology and Chief Information Officer, Dynacare. "This improves our ability to help empower Canadians to take ownership of their health and wellness and lead a healthier lifestyle."

Verified.Me utilizes a trusted connection with existing personal identification details, such as a financial institution, to help verify identities, create accounts and access online services from other trusted organizations. The service reduces unnecessary oversharing of personal information by providing consumers the choice of when and with whom their information is shared. It is a more secure alternative to traditional digital identification methods and allows consumers to quickly and safely engage with the online services of their choice.

SecureKey's Verified.Me service is now available in an easy-to-use, browser-based version for Dynacare Plus patients at www.DynacarePlus.com. In addition, Dynacare Plus patients can also download the Verified.Me app for the full experience.

To learn more about Verified.Me, please visit www.verified.me.

About Verified.Me

Verified.Me, by SecureKey Technologies Inc., is a new Canadian service to help you verify your identity, so you can get things done fast online, in person and on the phone. Verified.Me helps you verify your identity quickly and securely using personal information that you consent to share from your Connections, such as your financial institution. You can download the Verified.Me app for the full experience and access the service through a browser-based version on individual service provider websites. You always stay in control by choosing when to share your information and with whom, reducing unnecessary oversharing of personal information in order to access the services you want. The Verified.Me service is protected with strong security protocols to protect personal information from being identified, accessed or misused. Verified.Me uses blockchain technology to securely and privately transfer your personal information to trusted network participants, giving you easy access to the services you want, when you want them. Learn more at www.verified.me.

About SecureKey Technologies

SecureKey is a leading identity and authentication provider that simplifies consumer access to online services and applications. SecureKey enables a next generation privacy-enhancing identity and authentication network for connecting people to online services using a digital credential they already have and trust. SecureKey is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.securekey.com and www.verified.me.

About Dynacare

Dynacare, a LabCorp company, is committed to being Canada's health and wellness solutions leader. Quality care is at the heart of everything we do. We are continually developing innovative programs and services to positively impact the lives of Canadians and help healthcare providers deliver the best care possible. This includes our specialized testing, convenient home care services, and Dynacare Plus, an easy-to-use online portal where individuals can understand their lab test results and manage their health.

In addition to offering the largest and most advanced menu of diagnostic and screening tests in Canada, Dynacare supports physicians in making more confident diagnoses and clinical decisions. Dynacare Genetics and Specialty Services is shaping the future by bringing advances in medical laboratory testing and innovative services to clinicians and the healthcare industry. Through Dynacare Insurance Solutions we provide fast accurate medical evidence to the insurance industry, and we are helping improve the health and safety of employees through workplace testing and wellness programs with Dynacare Workplace. Please visit Dynacare.ca to learn how we can help you.

