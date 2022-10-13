Dye & Durham undertakes to sell TM Group following UK regulatory review

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND) a leading provider of cloud-based, efficient workflow software for legal and business professionals, today announced that, following the completion of the United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority's ("CMA") review of Dye & Durham's acquisition of TM Group (UK) Limited ("TMG"), it has made an undertaking to the CMA to sell TMG in its entirety.

"TMG is a profitable and well-run technology company which is what attracted us to it originally. We are confident TMG will thrive in the hands of a new owner," said Matthew Proud, CEO of Dye & Durham.

Dye & Durham plans to shortly initiate the process to sell TM Group. Interested parties can submit inquiries at [email protected].

Forward Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including regarding the sale of TMG. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual information form. Dye & Durham does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

