Dye & Durham Strengthens Governance, Appoints Alan Hibben as Independent Chair

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), a leading provider of cloud-based legal practice management software, today announced that Alan R. Hibben has joined its Board of Directors (the "Board") and has been appointed Independent Chair, effective immediately. George Tsivin, Dye & Durham's Chief Executive Officer, has also been appointed to the Board.

Mr. Hibben is a seasoned chair and corporate director with more than 40 years of experience in investment, advisory, finance, and operational roles. He has led boards through complex strategic and restructuring processes, bringing deep expertise in governance, strategy, M&A, and the capital markets landscape. A Chartered Accountant, Chartered Financial Analyst, and Institute-Certified Director (ICD.D), Mr. Hibben's background aligns directly with the Company's strategic priorities and complements Mr. Tsivin's disciplined execution of Dye & Durham's operational transformation, focused on customer-centric product modernization, commercial excellence, and enhanced financial discipline. Together, their appointment to the Board strengthens the alignment between governance, strategic direction, and operational execution across the Company.

To facilitate these appointments, Arnaud Ajdler and Sid Singh have resigned from the Board. Eric Shahinian, who is the nominee of OneMove Capital Ltd.("OneMove"), has also resigned, and the Company is engaging with OneMove on the appointment of his replacement. The Company thanks Mr. Ajdler, Mr. Singh, and Mr. Shahinian for their service and contributions during a pivotal period for Dye & Durham.

The Board believes the addition of Mr. Hibben and Mr. Tsivin will strengthen the Board's leadership heading into its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") scheduled for December 31, 2025. As Chair, Mr. Hibben will continue the Board's efforts to engage with key shareholders to explore opportunities for additional refreshment.

"We are fortunate to have attracted an accomplished leader like Alan to the Board," said Mr. Ajdler. "His experience in governance, M&A, and complex turnaround situations will be invaluable as the Company advances its strategic and operational priorities. Combined with George's strong leadership and focus on execution, Dye & Durham is well-positioned to advance its transformation strategy and drive long-term shareholder value."

"I am pleased to join the Board at this important moment for the Company," said Mr. Hibben. "Dye & Durham has a solid foundation and with time, effort, and George's leadership, I believe the Company can thrive. I look forward to supporting George and the leadership team as they continue executing against the transformation plan."

About Dye & Durham Limited

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and South Africa.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

