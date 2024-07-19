Dye & Durham Special Meeting Postponed As a Result of Court Process

TORONTO, July 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (the "Company" or "Dye & Durham") (TSX: DND) today announced that its special meeting of shareholders (the "Special Meeting"), originally scheduled to be held on August 20, 2024, has been postponed as a result of an endorsement of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List), which resulted from the previously disclosed litigation filed by OneMove Capital Ltd. ("OneMove") against Dye & Durham and the Company's responding litigation against OneMove. The Court has scheduled the hearing of both proceedings on August 28, 2024.

The Company will schedule a new time and date for the Special Meeting in accordance with the Court's ruling, during the Fall of 2024. Until that time, the Company will not, without the approval of the Court, engage in any extraordinary transactions that would or could result in the issuance of equity or instruments that could be converted into equity, engage in any transactions that are defensive in nature, or issue a circular in respect of the Special Meeting. The Company will provide shareholders with additional information in respect of and related materials in advance of the Special Meeting.

The Company continues to attempt to seek a resolution with parties who have nominated individuals for election at the Special Meeting, and potentially avoid the expense and distraction of a contested shareholder meeting.

Dye & Durham Limited provides premiere practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia.

