Dye & Durham Sets Meeting Date

TORONTO, March 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or "Holdings"), (TSX: DND) today announced that has called a special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held on August 20, 2024 in response to a shareholder requisition submitted by Engine Capital LP. Shareholders will receive details about the matters to be presented at the Meeting and about how to vote in a management information circular to be delivered to them in advance of the Meeting.

The Company will continue to provide updates to shareholders on any significant developments relating to the foregoing as required and appropriate.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. Dye & Durham has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and South Africa.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Dye & Durham's current expectations regarding future events. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Specifically, forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the calling of the Meeting and matters related thereto. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dye & Durham's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Dye & Durham's most recent annual information form. Dye & Durham does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE Dye & Durham Limited

For further information: Huss Hirji, VP, Investor Relations, Dye & Durham Limited, Email: [email protected], Phone: 647-323-7193