Dye & Durham Schedules Special Meeting

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), today announced that the special meeting of shareholders (the "Special Meeting"), called in response to a shareholder requisition submitted by activist investor Engine Capital LP ("Engine"), has been scheduled for December 10, 2024.

The Company had previously called the Special Meeting for August 20, 2024, however it was later postponed because of an interim order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) on July 17, 2024, after activist, OneMove Capital ("OneMove") commenced baseless litigation against the Company. OneMove's litigation, in which Engine was an intervenor party, was subsequently dismissed on September 17, 2024.

Shareholders will receive details about the matters to be presented at the Special Meeting and about how to vote in a management information circular to be delivered to shareholders in advance of the Special Meeting.

The Company remains hopeful that this matter can be settled and is open to a resolution to avoid the further expense and distraction of a contested shareholder meeting.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate and property transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and South Africa.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Dye & Durham's current expectations regarding future events. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dye & Durham's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Dye & Durham's most recent annual information form. Dye & Durham does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

