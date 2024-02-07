Dye & Durham's Unity® Global Platform goes live, provides UK legal practices a next-generation solution to propel their firms

Gives law firms a single destination for everything they need to run their legal practice, from intake to invoice.

Law firms will save time and administrative resources with Unity® Global Platform, reclaiming valuable fee-earner time to deliver client service and grow their firms.

Newly integrated client onboarding includes client care packs, market-leading digital signature and Source of Funds technology, as well as TA6 property information forms in one place.

LONDON, Feb. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based legal practice management software designed to make managing a law firm, organising cases, and collaborating with clients easy, today released its highly anticipated Unity® Global Platform, bringing to market a unique one-stop shop technology solution for legal practices in the UK.

Unity® Global Platform is a next-generation solution that introduces an array of new applications and features — all accessible within a single platform. The platform is a new and convenient way for UK legal professionals to gain maximum value from Dye & Durham solutions, helping them increase efficiency and making it easier for them to grow faster with less effort, by bringing together the essential technologies a law firm needs to manage their practice.

Unity® Global Platform offers everything from practice and case management to legal accounting, due diligence searches for corporate and property transactions, and more. Firms can now reduce their administrative burden and reclaim fee-earner time to dedicate to client service and growing their business.

Additionally, a firm's ability to deliver a superior client experience is further enhanced by fully integrated client onboarding, powered by Credas, a leading UK provider of digital ID verification, KYC, and AML solutions. Unity® Global Platform's full onboarding includes these essential applications, along with integrated TA6 property information forms, Source of Funds, and automated Client Care Packs.

"We're excited to bring Unity® Global Platform to our UK customers, especially with integrated comprehensive client onboarding capabilities. The platform unlocks deep efficiencies for our customers in terms of time-savings and empowers them to deliver an exceptional client experience from intake to invoice," says David Nash, Chief Product Officer at Dye & Durham. "We'll continue to deliver even more value to our customers on this innovative platform and we have a number of enhancements already planned for the months ahead."

Advancements planned for the coming months include seamless integration between Dye & Durham's data insights and due diligence, and practice management capabilities. Enhanced post-completion solutions that enable solicitors and conveyancers to quickly satisfy two critical UK government requirements – Stamp Duty Land Tax and Digital Registration Service applications – will also be available soon through the platform.

About Dye & Durham Limited

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and South Africa.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

For further information: Derek Holota, Director, Global Brand and Communications, Dye & Durham Limited, Phone: +44 787 985 5533, E=mail: [email protected]