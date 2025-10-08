Dye & Durham's Independent Special Committee Concludes Whistleblower Investigation, Finds No Evidence of Director Misconduct

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), a leading provider of cloud-based legal practice management software, announced today that an investigation of whistleblower complaints conducted by an independent Special Committee (the "Special Committee") of its Board of Directors (the "Board") in conjunction with external counsel has concluded, finding no evidence of misconduct by the Company's directors.

In line with the Board's governance processes, a Special Committee of independent directors not subject of the whistleblower complaints was established to review the allegations referenced in Plantro Ltd.'s ("Plantro") July 14, 2025, news release, titled "Plantro Calls on Dye & Durham Board to Respond to Undisclosed Whistleblower Complaints of Serious Director Misconduct."

The Special Committee engaged independent external counsel to assist in conducting a comprehensive review of relevant materials and interviews with individuals who could assist the Special Committee in its mandate. External counsel, along with the Special Committee, found no evidence of misconduct by any member of the Board, particularly, Arnaud Ajdler, Chair of the Board, and Tracey Keates, Chair of the Board's Audit Committee, who were specifically named in Plantro's news release.

The Company considers the matter resolved and will not be providing further comment.

About Dye & Durham Limited

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The Company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and South Africa.

Additional information can be found at dyedurham.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Dye & Durham's current expectations regarding future events. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved." In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dye & Durham's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Dye & Durham's most recent annual information form. Dye & Durham does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE Dye & Durham Limited

Contacts: Carmela Antolino, Director, Communications, Email: [email protected] Or Investor Relations: Maggie MacDougall, Email: [email protected]