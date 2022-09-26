Dye & Durham Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Strong Revenue Performance and Continued Execution on Capital Allocation Strategy

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), a leading provider of cloud-based, efficient workflow software for legal and business professionals, today announced its audited financial results for the three months and twelve months ended June 30, 2022.

"Our capital allocation strategy is clearly working as demonstrated by our significant revenue and Adjusted EBITDA1 growth. In just two years, we have scaled the business approximately eightfold. We've deployed a total of $1.7 billion in capital with an average purchase price of 16.2 times Adjusted EBITDA1 that we have quickly compressed to 6.7 times with realized synergies," said Matt Proud, CEO of Dye & Durham. "We continue to see new opportunities which would extend our reach into the ecosystem around our core business and diversify into other professional and legal workflow markets."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Highlights

Revenue of $129.7 million , an increase of $45.3 million , or 54%, from the same period in the prior year.

, an increase of , or 54%, from the same period in the prior year. Net income of $(3.3) million , a decrease of $9.6 million , from the same period in the prior year.

, a decrease of , from the same period in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA1 of $75.2 million , an increase of $26.0 million , or 53%, from the same period in the prior year.

Fiscal 2022 Highlights

Revenue of $474.8 million , an increase of $265.9 million , or 127%, from the same period in the prior year.

, an increase of , or 127%, from the same period in the prior year. Net income of $7.8 million , an increase of $48.7 million , from the same period in the prior year.

, an increase of , from the same period in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA1 of $266.9 million , an increase of $150.6 million , or 129%, from the same period in the prior year.

Quarterly Dividend

On September 26, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01875 per share to shareholders of record on October 3, 2022, payable on or about October 10, 2022.

Conference Call Notification

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its business later today, Monday, September 26, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET hosted by senior management. A question-and-answer session will follow the corporate update.

DATE: Monday, September 26, 2022

TIME: 5:00 p.m. ET

DIAL-IN NUMBER: (416) 764-8659 or (888) 664-6392

REFERENCE NUMBER: 44744867

TAPED REPLAY: (416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541

REPLAY CODE: 744867#

This call is being webcast and can be accessed by going to:

https://app.webinar.net/kaxXzyl5Odw

Represents a non-IFRS measure. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. For the relevant definition, see the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of this press release. Management believes non-IFRS measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, provide supplementary information to IFRS measures used in assessing the performance of the business. Please see "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-IFRS Measures" and "Select Information and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, for further details on certain non-IFRS measures, including relevant reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable IFRS measure, which information is incorporated by reference herein.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited is a leading provider of cloud–based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. Dye & Durham provides critical information services and workflows, which clients use to manage their process, information and regulatory requirements. The Company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia, and has a strong blue-chip customer base that includes law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective and to discuss Dye & Durham's financial outlook. The Company's definitions of non-IFRS measures may not be the same as the definitions for such measures used by other companies in their reporting. Non-IFRS measures have limitations as analytical tools. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of Dye & Durham's financial information reported under IFRS. The Company uses non-IFRS measures, including "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA" (both as defined below), to provide investors with supplemental measures of its operating performance and to eliminate items that have less bearing on operating performance or operating conditions and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. The Company believes that securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS financial measures in the evaluation of issues.

Please see "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-IFRS Measures" and "Select Information and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, for further details on certain non-IFRS measures, including relevant reconciliations of each Non-IFRS measure to its most directly comparable IFRS measure, which information is incorporated by reference herein.

EBITDA

EBITDA means net income (loss) before amortization and depreciation expenses, finance and interest costs, and provision for income taxes.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA adjusts EBITDA for stock-based compensation expense, asset impairment charges, loss on settlement of loans and borrowings, gains or losses from changes in fair value of derivative financial instruments and contingent consideration liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss, specific transaction related expenses related to acquisitions, IPO and capital structure reorganization, operational restructuring costs, restructuring costs includes impact to the full year of cost synergies related to the reduction of employees in relation to acquisitions.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including with respect to the Company's financial outlook and business strategy. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance.

Specifically, statements regarding Dye & Durham's expectations of future results, performance, prospects, the markets in which we operate, or about the any future intention with regard to its business and acquisition strategies is forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions, including but not limited to those assumptions described under the heading "Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fourth quarter and year ended June 30, 2022. While these opinions, estimates and assumptions are considered by Dye & Durham to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this press release, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

The forward looking information is subject to significant risks including, without limitation: that the Company will be unable to effectively execute against its key strategic growth priorities; the Company will be unable to continue to retain and grow its existing customer base and market share; risks related to the Company's business and financial position; that Dye & Durham may not be able to accurately predict its rate of growth and profitability; risks related to economic and political uncertainty; income tax related risks; and those risk factors discussed in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form, which is available under Dye & Durham's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Many of these risks are beyond the Company's control.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents Dye & Durham's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

SOURCE Dye & Durham Limited

For further information: For investor inquiries, please contact: Ross Marshall, LodeRock Advisors Inc., [email protected], 416.526.1563