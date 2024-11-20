Dye & Durham Provides Update on Strategic Review Process

Will pause strategic review process until completion of the 2024 annual meeting and election of new board of directors

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (the "Company" or "Dye & Durham") (TSX: DND), today announced that its Board of Directors ("Board") has paused the consideration of additional opportunities to enhance shareholder value that may include, but are not limited to, a sale of the Company, merger, divestiture of assets, or other strategic transactions, as previously disclosed on Oct. 22, 2024.

Dye & Durham received significant inbound interest from multiple strategic and financial sponsor parties at attractive premiums to the market price of its shares. The Board's determination to pause the well-advanced process was made in light of the current activist situation and in response to feedback from a select group of the Company's shareholders.

"The Board appreciates the hard work that management and the Company's advisors undertook in responding to the strong interest in the Company. The Board and management team look forward to executing on Dye & Durham's Value Creation Plan, and following the completion of the 2024 annual meeting, will remain open to all value creation opportunities for shareholders including a sale of the Company," said Colleen Moorehead, Chair of the Board.

Advisors

Dye & Durham has retained Goldman Sachs, as its strategic advisor, Goodmans LLP and Groia & Company as its legal advisors, and Gagnier Communications LLC and Sovereign Advisory Inc. as its strategic communications advisors.

ABOUT DYE & DURHAM LIMITED

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Dye & Durham's current expectations regarding future events. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dye & Durham's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Dye & Durham's most recent annual information form. Dye & Durham does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE Dye & Durham Limited

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Investor Relations: Huss Hirji, VP, Investor Relations, Dye & Durham Limited, Email: [email protected], Phone: 647-323-7193