Dye & Durham Provides Update on Legal Action and Strategic Review Process

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), a leading provider of cloud-based legal practice management software, today shared the following update regarding its previously announced strategic review, which will consider the sale of all or part of the Company, as well as its recent action to ensure the integrity of that review.

The Strategic Committee of the Board of Directors, which is chaired by independent director and Plantro Ltd. ("Plantro") nominee David Danziger, is committed to and remains actively engaged in the review of strategic alternatives to maximize value for all shareholders. The review may include a sale of the Company, asset sales, recapitalizations, or potential mergers.

The Strategic Committee had been actively reviewing Plantro's unsolicited proposal. While this review was ongoing, Plantro sought to abandon the Cooperation Agreement entirely. After the Company moved to protect the bargain defined in the Cooperation Agreement by enforcing its legal rights, Plantro unilaterally withdrew its proposal and proceeded to publish misleading statements concerning the Company's financial leverage and future prospects, harming both the Company and its strategic review. Separately, CIBC Capital Markets has decided not to proceed as financial advisor, and the Strategic Committee is in the process of engaging a new financial advisor.

Despite the actions taken by Plantro, the Company would be willing to settle its litigation against Mr. Proud and Plantro if they unequivocally reaffirm their commitment to the bargain struck in July, abide by the Cooperation Agreement and respect the principles of a fair and transparent strategic review.

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and South Africa.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Dye & Durham's current expectations regarding future events. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "appears", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In particular, statements regarding the review of strategic alternatives, the timing and outcome of the action, the potential sale of the Company or divestiture of non-core assets, the use of proceeds from the sale of Credas and compliance with the Company's debt covenants are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dye & Durham's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the outcome of the strategic review process, the ability to settle the litigation against Mr. Proud and Plantro, the ability to engage a financial advisor, the ability to successfully divest non-core assets, the timely completion of the sale of Credas, the ability to achieve operational improvements and optimize core products, the Company's ability to execute on its cash management activities, and the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Dye & Durham's most recent annual information form. Dye & Durham does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

