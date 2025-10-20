Dye & Durham Corrects False Statements Made by Plantro

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), a leading provider of cloud-based legal practice management software, today issued the following statement in response to comments made by Plantro Ltd. ("Plantro").

"Plantro's press release contains several factual inaccuracies. Dye & Durham is fully committed to a comprehensive strategic review process and CIBC, the Company's financial advisor, has engaged directly with Plantro to understand its proposal.

Regarding Dye & Durham's financial position and debt agreements, the Company is permitted to use up to $30 million of the Credas sale proceeds to repay the revolving credit facility. The repayment of the $30 million from Credas proceeds takes the revolver draws below 35%.

The test applies only at quarter-end, and with the Credas proceeds and normal operating cash management, we will remain in compliance at March 31, 2026."

About Dye & Durham Limited

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and South Africa.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Dye & Durham's current expectations regarding future events. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "appears", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In particular, statements regarding the review of strategic alternatives, the potential sale of the Company or divestiture of non-core assets, the use of proceeds from the sale of Credas and compliance with the Company's debt covenants are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dye & Durham's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the outcome of the strategic review process, the ability to successfully divest non-core assets, the timely completion of the sale of Credas, the ability to achieve operational improvements and optimize core products, the Company's ability to execute on its cash management activities, and the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Dye & Durham's most recent annual information form. Dye & Durham does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

