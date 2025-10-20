DYE & DURHAM COMMENCING ACTION AGAINST PLANTRO LTD. AND MATTHEW PROUD TO ENFORCE THE TERMS OF THE COOPERATION AGREEMENT TO PROTECT INTEGRITY OF STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS

Strategic Committee working with CIBC Capital Markets as its financial advisor and Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP as its legal advisor

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), a leading provider of cloud-based legal practice management software, today announced that, following an assertion by Plantro Ltd. ("Plantro") and Matthew Proud ("Mr. Proud") that the Cooperation Agreement entered into between them and the Company on July 29, 2025 (the "Cooperation Agreement") has been repudiated, the Company is commencing an action ("Action") in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) to enforce the terms of the Cooperation Agreement in furtherance of the Company's diligent pursuit of its strategic review process.

The Company will be seeking, among other things, a declaration that the Cooperation Agreement remains fully valid and in force and injunctive relief prohibiting Plantro and Mr. Proud from breaching its terms.

In the Cooperation Agreement, Plantro and Mr. Proud agreed to certain standstill restrictions linked to the pendency of the strategic review process. As disclosed by the Company on October 8, 2025, the Strategic Committee established in accordance with the terms of the Cooperation Agreement has been actively evaluating strategic alternatives available to the Company with its advisors. The Strategic Committee has until December 29, 2025, to commence a process seeking initial written proposals. The Strategic Committee is actively engaged in both the analysis and evaluation of the Plantro proposal disclosed in the Company's October 8, 2025, press release, as well as the preparatory work necessary to commence a robust sales process, all in accordance with that timing.

The Strategic Committee has also engaged CIBC Capital Markets as its financial advisor and Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP as its legal advisor.

About Dye & Durham Limited

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and South Africa.

