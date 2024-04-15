Dye & Durham Provides Update on its Previously Announced Shareholder Meeting

TORONTO, April 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company"), (TSX: DND) today announced the receipt a notice from Blacksheep Master Fund Limited c/o Mourant Governance Services (Cayman) Limited ("Blacksheep"), pursuant to which Blacksheep notified the Company that it may nominate Alexis Fortune, Chief Investment Officer of Blacksheep Fund Management for election to the board of directors of the Company at the special meeting of shareholders of the Company to be held on August 20, 2024 or at any adjournment or postponement thereof (the "Meeting").

The Meeting was called in response to a shareholder requisition (the "Requisition") submitted by Engine Capital LP ("Engine"), which calls for the Meeting for the purposes of removing Brian L. Derksen, Colleen Moorehead and Leslie A. O'Donoghue from the Company's board of directors (the "Board") and electing Arnaud Ajdler, Sanjay Nakra and Sharon Stern as their replacement. In total, Engine and Blacksheep have put forward four nominees to Dye & Durham's seven-person Board.

The Company and the Board are committed to acting in the best interests of the Company and all of its stakeholders and, as previously stated, welcome the opportunity to engage with all shareholders.

Dye & Durham also announced today that, given the aforementioned developments, it has retained Goldman Sachs as its strategic adviser as it assesses its options with respect to the foregoing matters.

The Company will continue to provide updates to shareholders on any significant developments relating to the foregoing as required and appropriate.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. Dye & Durham has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and South Africa.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

