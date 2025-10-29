DYE & DURHAM PROVIDES BI-WEEKLY MCTO STATUS UPDATE

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (the "Company" or "Dye & Durham") (TSX: DND) is providing this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").

On October 1, 2025, the Company announced that, at the request of the Company, the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") issued a temporary and voluntary management cease trade order (the "MCTO") against the Company under NP 12-203 in connection with the Company's delayed filing of its: (i) audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 (the "Annual Financial Statements"), (ii) management's discussion and analysis relating to the Annual Financial Statements, and (iii) CEO and CFO certificates relating to the Annual Financial Statements (together, the "Annual Filings"). The Annual Filings were required to be filed by September 29, 2025.

The MCTO prohibits the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer from trading in and acquisitions of, whether directly or indirectly, securities of the Company until two full business days following receipt by the OSC of the Annual Filings. The MCTO does not restrict or affect the ability of other shareholders or investors to trade in the Company's securities.

As previously disclosed, the delay in filing the Annual Filings relates to an issue-oriented review letter that was received from the OSC. Following the Company's submission to the OSC of its response to the review letter, the Company received a follow-up letter from the OSC (the "Second Review Letter"). The Company is currently working to respond to the Second Review Letter, complete the review process with the OSC, and finalize the Annual Financial Statements as quickly as possible.

Pursuant to NP 12-203, Dye & Durham must file bi-weekly default status reports by way of news releases during the period of the MCTO. The Company previously filed a bi-weekly default status report by way of news release on October 15, 2025. Other than as disclosed herein, the Company confirms that since October 15, 2025: (i) there has been no material change to the information contained in the press release issued by the Company announcing the issuance of the MCTO; (ii) there has been no failure to fulfill its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203; (iii) there has not been any other specified default subsequent by the Company under NP 12-203; and (iv) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

Until the filing of the Annual Filings and during the period of the MCTO, the Company will follow the provisions of the alternative information guidelines as required by NP 12-203.

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and South Africa.

This press release may contain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Dye & Durham's current expectations regarding future events. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance.

Specifically, statements regarding Dye & Durham's Annual Filings, the timeline for filing the Annual Filings, completing the review process with the OSC, and the Company's expectations of impacts to its previously reported results are forward-looking statements. The foregoing demonstrates Dye & Durham's objectives, which are not guarantees or assurances, but are based on the implementation of certain specific actions. The forward-looking information is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions, including, but not limited to, that the Company will be able to effectively respond to the Second Review Letter, complete the OSC review process, and complete and file the Annual Filings within a reasonable period of time.

While these opinions, estimates and assumptions are considered by Dye & Durham to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances as of the date of this press release, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: there being a delay in the Company's management completing its work; the Company being unable to effectively respond to the Second Review Letter; and the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, which are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information.

There can be no assurance that any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents Dye & Durham's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

