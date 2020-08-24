Dye & Durham Limited to participate in BMO investor conference

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals, announced today that management intends to present at the BMO 2020 Virtual Technology Summit.

Dye & Durham will deliver a presentation on August 25, 2020, at 4:00 pm ET to discuss its corporate strategy of acquiring, integrating and operating businesses in its sector to drive EBITDA.

The live webcast presentation and replay can be accessed through the following link:

https://bmo.qumucloud.com/view/2020-techsummit-dyedurham

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited is a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. Dye & Durham provides critical information services and workflows, which clients use to manage their process, information and regulatory requirements. The Company has operations in Canada and the United Kingdom, and has a strong blue-chip customer base that includes law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the Company's ability to acquire, integrate and operate businesses in its sector to drive EBITDA. Dye & Durham does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE Dye & Durham

For further information: Investor inquiries, please contact: Adam Peeler, LodeRock Advisors Inc., [email protected], 416.427.1235

