Dye & Durham launches revolutionary new Unity® global platform

New Unity® global platform brings game-changing features to legal practices worldwide that delivers an all-in-one, 360-degree purpose-built practice management system

Unity® global platform will provide everything a thriving legal practice needs from client intake, due diligence, task and workflow management, trust and firm accounting, to document management and much more

First-of-its-kind user experience designed to make it easier for legal professionals worldwide to gain maximum value from their relationship with Dye & Durham, helping them grow faster with less effort

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (TSX: DND) ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based, efficient workflow software for legal and business professionals, today announced plans to revolutionize the legal practice experience with the launch of the Unity® global platform. The new Unity® global platform will provide everything a legal practice needs, from client intake, due diligence, task and workflow management, trust and firm accounting, to document management and much more – in one single destination.

The Unity® global platform provides a new way for legal professionals worldwide to gain maximum value from Dye & Durham solutions, helping them increase efficiency each day and making it easier for them to grow faster and with less effort. Unity® global will make it more streamlined for customers to access a range of products and services in one location, with one login and on one bill. The global nature of the platform ensures that users in all markets benefit from the same one-stop user experience in every market – a significant benefit for firms that operate in multiple countries.

"Today's announcement fundamentally disrupts how legal professionals access the software applications they rely on every day to efficiently and profitably manage their business. Simply put, we've brought together everything that a small or mid-sized firm needs to operate into one single destination, removing friction from every aspect of their business in a way that no other legal technology provider can match," says Matthew Proud, Chief Executive Officer, Dye & Durham. "By offering a single global platform for essential, industry-leading software solutions, we're positioned more strongly than ever to lead the legal technology industry."

The Unity® global platform and its suite of applications empower Dye & Durham's more than 60,000 customers around the world to seamlessly run their practice and focus on their clients and growing their business, while automating or streamlining time-intensive aspects of daily law firm management.

"With Unity® global, we believe we're bringing to market the world's pre-eminent legal technology platform and creating significant value for every legal practitioner that works with Dye & Durham," adds Proud. "This is a transformative achievement for both our customers and our business, and the new standard in delivering world-class user experience for legal professionals worldwide."

The Unity® global platform will launch in the United Kingdom and Canada in the fourth quarter of calendar 2023, and Australia, Ireland and South Africa in 2024.

Investing in Innovation

Dye & Durham is committed to being at the forefront of innovation in legal technology and making it easier for legal practices to modernize their practices through digital transformation, better serving their clients and making it easier to grow with less effort.

This year, Dye & Durham plans to invest more than $60 million in product innovation, software operations and research & development to further enhance the industry-leading practice management capabilities in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and South Africa, and to bring to market bold new innovations that will continue to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of legal professionals around the world.

Core to those investments is bringing to market new tools that use artificial intelligence to improve everything from document generation to client intake and client relationship management for legal practices. Dye & Durham plans to bring to market its first artificial intelligence-powered solution – an AI-powered software module to enable legal professionals to produce wills with greater ease, speed and reliability - before the end of 2023.

About Dye & Durham Limited

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and South Africa. Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including with respect to the Company's product offerings, research and development plans, and business strategy. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance.

Specifically, statements regarding Dye & Durham's product offerings, including the Unity® global platform, research and development plans, product innovation and software operations, and business strategy are forward-looking information. The foregoing demonstrates Dye & Durham's objectives, which are not forecasts, but are based on the implementation of its strategic goals, growth prospectus, and growth initiatives. The forward-looking information is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions. While these opinions, estimates and assumptions are considered by Dye & Durham to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances as of the date of this press release, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dye & Durham's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainty include, without limitation, the risk factors discussed in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form and under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, which are available under Dye & Durham's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Many of these risks are beyond the Company's control. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information.

Although the Company bases these forward-looking statements on assumptions that it believes are reasonable when made, the Company cautions investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that its actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and the development of the industry in which it operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents Dye & Durham's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

