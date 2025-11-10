Dye & Durham Brings Online Property Tax Certificate Service to the City of Hamilton

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (TSX: DND) ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of Tax Certificates Online ("TCOL") for the City of Hamilton. TCOL is a secure, reliable online portal for ordering Property Tax Certificates, making it faster and simpler for legal and finance professionals to obtain essential due diligence documents during property transactions.

For over 15 years, more than 115 municipalities across Canada have trusted Dye & Durham to provide this service exclusively, demonstrating both reliability and value. The new system replaces manual, paper-based requests with an end-to-end digital process that provides instant access to property tax certificates, reducing administrative effort and improving service delivery for residents and the professional community. For residents, this means faster access to property tax information and fewer delays in closing real estate transactions, creating a more convenient and transparent experience.

Through TCOL, Hamilton joins a growing network of Ontario municipalities that rely on Dye & Durham's technology and support to modernize property tax services, including Guelph, Milton, Oakville, and St. Catharines. The service combines end-to-end automation with dedicated customer and payment support from Dye & Durham, allowing municipal staff to focus on higher-value priorities while users receive timely and accurate information.

"Providing the City of Hamilton with TCOL reflects our commitment to delivering trusted, valuable technology solutions that organizations and professionals can rely on each day," said Pablo Rodriguez, President, Dye & Durham Canada. "By streamlining access to property tax information, we make the home buying experience smoother and more transparent for legal professionals, lenders, and homebuyers throughout Ontario."

Over 5,000,000 tax certificates have now been delivered through TCOL across Canada, making it the trusted solution for municipalities and professionals nationwide. In British Columbia alone, the platform is used by the majority of municipalities and processes over 90% of all tax and utility certificates issued annually.

The Hamilton roll-out underscores Dye & Durham's commitment to providing trusted technology and services that support transparent, efficient operations and help Canadians navigate property transactions with confidence.

For more information or to register for a TCOL account, visit www.APICanada.ca.

About Dye & Durham Limited

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and South Africa. Additional information can be found at dyedurham.com.

