Dye & Durham Announces Voting Results from Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), a leading provider of cloud-based legal practice management software, today announced the results of voting at its special meeting of shareholders held on June 9, 2026 (the "Meeting") that sought shareholder ratification, confirmation and approval of the Company's shareholder rights plan (the "SRP"), which took effect at 5:00 pm (Toronto Time) on April 8, 2026.

At the Meeting, shareholders ratified, confirmed and approved the SRP, with approximately 99.5% of shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour. Details of the voting results are available in the Company's report of voting results, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT DYE & DURHAM

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and South Africa.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

SOURCE Dye & Durham Limited

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