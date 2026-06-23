Dye & Durham Announces CEO Transition

TORONTO, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (the "Company" or "Dye & Durham") (TSX: DND), a leading provider of cloud-based legal practice management software, today announced that George Tsivin is no longer serving as Chief Executive Officer or as a member of the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

The Board of Directors has determined that, during this transitional phase, a sub-committee of the Board of Directors (the "Transformation Committee") will assume the duties and responsibilities of the Office of the CEO and provide executive leadership for the Company. The Transformation Committee is chaired by Tyler Proud and includes Mary Filippelli and Angela Zhang. During this phase, the Transformation Committee will work closely with the Company's executive leadership team to drive execution and accelerate key initiatives. The Board's search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer is underway.

"Dye & Durham has strong market positions, mission-critical products and a talented global team," said Mary Filippelli, Chair of the Board. "We have heard clearly from the market that the Company must move with greater discipline, improve execution and restore confidence in the path forward. This leadership transition is a necessary step to reinforce the Company's foundation, refocus investment on the flagship products our customers depend on and position those products to drive sustainable growth."

The Board's immediate priorities include maintaining strong operating discipline, deepening the Company's focus on customers and ensuring resources are directed to the products and initiatives that create the greatest long-term value. This includes supporting the Company's core product franchises, enhancing the customer experience and reinforcing Dye & Durham's commitment to cash conversion, cost management and long-term value creation.

The Company's previously announced strategic process remains ongoing. The Board continues to evaluate opportunities to optimize and monetize assets, simplify the business and strengthen the balance sheet, and this work remains an important part of Dye & Durham's value-creation plan.

ABOUT DYE & DURHAM LIMITED

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and South Africa.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Dye & Durham's current expectations regarding future events, including statements relating to the Board of Director's immediate priorities. All information that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such phrases such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the forward-looking statement will not occur. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and reflect several material factors, expectations and assumptions. Undue reliance should not be placed on any predictions or forward-looking statements as these may be affected by, among other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business. A discussion of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found under "Risk Factors" in Dye & Durham's most recent annual information and under "Risks and Uncertainties" in its most recent management discussion & analysis forms filed on SEDAR+, which can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Dye & Durham disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Dye & Durham Limited

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Investor Relations, [email protected], 1388-6378-2177