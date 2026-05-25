Dye & Durham Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

TORONTO, May 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), a leading provider of cloud-based legal-practice-management software, today announced changes to its Board of Directors ("Board").

Mary Filippelli has been appointed Chair of the Board until the next annual meeting. Eddie Smith has resigned from the Board to facilitate Ms. Filippelli's appointment.

Ms. Filippelli is an accomplished corporate director and former senior executive with extensive experience in governance, financial services, risk management and strategic transformation. She currently serves as a director of Sylogist Ltd. and previously served as an independent director of Canadian Western Bank, Fidelity Investments Canada and Ontario Power Generation. She was formerly Vice Chair and Managing Partner at Deloitte Canada and held senior leadership roles with Lloyds Banking Group in the United Kingdom and KPMG Canada. Ms. Filippelli is a Chartered Accountant.

In addition, Tyler Proud, co-founder of Dye & Durham and Chief Executive Officer of OneMove Capital Ltd. ("OneMove") has joined the Board as OneMove's nominee, replacing Wendy Cheah, who has stepped down from the Board. In connection with Mr. Proud's appointment, Mr. Proud and OneMove have agreed to extend certain voting commitments, including commitments to support the Company's shareholder rights plan (the "SRP") at the upcoming Special Meeting of Shareholders on June 9th and the Company's slate of director nominees at its 2026 Annual General Meeting. Mr. Proud and OneMove have also agreed to extend the standstill period under the OneMove Settlement Agreement to 60 days before the 2027 AGM. All relevant parties have provided the necessary consents to enable Tyler Proud's appointment to the Board.

In addition, Sandra Bell's tenure as Interim Chief Financial Officer has concluded. Effective immediately, the Board has appointed Steve Waszak as the new Interim Chief Financial Officer while the Company's search for a permanent Chief Financial Officer remains ongoing.

The Company's previously announced strategic sales process remains ongoing and there are no further updates at this time. Mr. Proud and OneMove are in full support of the process and will consider the Strategic Committee's recommendation upon its delivery to the Board.

About Dye & Durham Limited

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and South Africa.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Dye & Durham's current expectations regarding future events, including statements relating to the Special Meeting of Shareholders on June 9, 2026, the SRP and its approval by shareholders of the Company, and the Company's strategic sales process. All information that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such phrases such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the forward-looking statement will not occur. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and reflect several material factors, expectations and assumptions. Undue reliance should not be placed on any predictions or forward-looking statements as these may be affected by, among other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business. A discussion of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found under "Risk Factors" in Dye & Durham's most recent annual information form filed on SEDAR+, which can be accessed at www.sedarplus.com. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Dye & Durham disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Dye & Durham Limited

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