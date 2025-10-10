DYE & DURHAM ANNOUNCES TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE DEFERRAL OF CONSIDERATION OF SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND) today announced that it has been notified by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") that the TSX will, in accordance with the practice of the TSX in connection with similar shareholder rights plans, defer consideration of the acceptance of the Company's recently announced limited duration shareholder rights plan (the "SRP") until such time as it is satisfied that the appropriate securities commission will not intervene pursuant to National Policy 62-202 – Take-Over Bids - Defensive Tactics in any takeover bid for the Company.

The deferral of acceptance of the SRP by the TSX does not affect the adoption or operation of the SRP, which will remain operative and effective for a minimum of six months from the date of adoption of the SRP, unless terminated earlier in accordance with the terms of the shareholder rights plan agreement.

As previously announced, the SRP is being adopted in furtherance of the Board of Directors' commitment to pursue an orderly strategic review process that is fair to all shareholders. The limited six-month duration of the SRP is intended to provide sufficient time for the Company to substantially complete the strategic review.

A copy of the shareholder rights plan agreement is available under Dye & Durham's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

About Dye & Durham Limited

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and South Africa.

Additional information can be found at dyedurham.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Dye & Durham's current expectations regarding future events, including statements relating to the strategic review, operation and termination of the SRP, expected results of the SRP and TSX approval of the SRP. All information that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such phrases such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the forward-looking statement will not occur. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and reflect several material factors, expectations and assumptions. Undue reliance should not be placed on any predictions or forward-looking statements as these may be affected by, among other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business. A discussion of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found under "Risk Factors" in Dye & Durham's most recent annual information form filed on SEDAR+, which can be accessed at www.sedarplus.com. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Dye & Durham disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

