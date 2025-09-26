DYE & DURHAM ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF CREDIT AGREEMENT WAIVER

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (the "Company" or "Dye & Durham") (TSX: DND), a leading provider of cloud-based legal practice management software, today announced that it has obtained a waiver under its senior credit agreement to provide the Company with additional time, until December 1, 2025, to file its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 (the "FY 2025 Financial Statements"), together with the related management's discussion and analysis and CEO and CFO certificates (together, the "Annual Filings"), without triggering a default. No waivers or amendments are required under the Company's other debt instruments before December 1, 2025, and the waiver also ensures Dye & Durham will continue to have full access to liquidity under its revolving credit facility during the extended period for delivery of the FY 2025 Financial Statements.

As previously disclosed in the Company's press release dated September 15, 2025, the timing delay in filing the Annual Filings relates to an ongoing issue-oriented review by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC"). Dye & Durham is working closely with its advisors to respond to the OSC's inquiries, while in parallel working to complete the audit of the FY 2025 Financial Statements, so the Annual Filings can be filed promptly once the OSC review is completed. Importantly, at this time the Company does not expect any impact to its previously reported results, including cash or Adjusted EBITDA.



"We are pleased to have secured this waiver under our senior credit agreement, which provides us with the time and flexibility needed to advance the OSC review process and complete the audit of the FY 2025 Financial Statements," said Chief Executive Officer, George Tsivin. "The support of our lenders underscores their confidence in the strength of our business and our long-term outlook. Our customer-first strategic reset is centered on delivering modern, integrated products and exemplary service that create real value for clients. At the same time, we remain firmly focused on reducing leverage, strengthening our balance sheet, and operating with greater efficiency to ensure long-term sustainable performance and shareholder value creation."

ABOUT DYE & DURHAM LIMITED

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and South Africa.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

