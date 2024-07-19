Dye & Durham Announces Preliminary Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2024, Highlighting Strong Free Cash Flow Generation

TORONTO, July 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (TSX: DND) ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company"), today announced its preliminary unaudited financial results1 for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 ("Q4 FY2024").

"As expected, the business fundamentals remained very strong throughout the fourth quarter" said Matthew Proud, CEO of Dye & Durham. "Our strategic transition to a SaaS model is proving effective, enabling us to grow at scale and capture market opportunities more efficiently. This shift has significantly bolstered our financial performance, validating our go-to-market strategy."

"Looking ahead, we are optimistic about our future prospects. Early results from the current quarter further reinforce our confidence in the underlying financial performance and cash generation capabilities, which allow us to continue to drive towards a leverage ratio of below four times net debt to adjusted EBITDA. We remain excited about the potential growth and value creation for our shareholders."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Highlights(1):

Revenue for Q4 FY2024 is expected to be approximately $120 million .

. Total revenue growth for Q4 FY2024 is expected to be approximately 15%, of which 8% is expected to be organic (2)(3) .

. Leveraged Free Cash Flow(2)(4) for Q4 FY2024, is expected to be approximately $28 million .

1. These figures are preliminary and are inherently uncertain due to a number of factors, and remain subject to review by the Company's management, audit committee and board of directors and the completion of regular financial closing and review procedures and audit procedures for Q4 FY2024 and fiscal 2024. The preliminary unaudited figures disclosed herein should not be viewed as a substitute for audited financial statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Additional adjustments to the preliminary unaudited figures presented above may be identified, and final results for the relevant fiscal periods may differ materially from these preliminary unaudited figures and will not be finalized until after the Company completes its normal year-end accounting procedures, including execution of internal controls over financial reporting. These preliminary unaudited figures are intended to provide information about management's current expectations regarding certain aspects of Dye & Durham's financial performance. Reliance on the information presented herein may not be appropriate for other purposes. 2. Represents a non-IFRS measure. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. For the relevant definition, see the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of this press release. Management believes non-IFRS measures, including Organic Revenue and Leveraged Free Cash Flow, provide supplementary information to IFRS measures used in assessing the performance of the business by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. 3. Revenue Growth is calculated by the total revenue in the current quarter period divided by the total revenue in the prior quarter (excluding TM Group). Organic Revenue Growth Rate is calculated by the total revenue in the current quarter period (excluding the pre-acquisition quarterly revenue of those acquisitions executed in the last twelve months period from June 30, 2024 and discontinued businesses) divided by the total revenue in the prior quarter period (excluding TM Group, pre-acquisition quarterly revenue and discontinued businesses). As disclosed below, Organic Revenue, which is a non-IFRS measure, is used as a component in Organic Revenue Growth Rate. Below is a reconciliation of Organic Revenue to Revenue.



Estimated Q4 FY2024 (thousands) Revenue 120,000 TM Group Pre-Divestiture -- Pre-Acquisition Reporting Results (8,400) Discontinued Businesses -- Organic Revenue 111,600 Organic Revenue Growth Rate 8 %

4. Leveraged Free Cash Flow is a new non-IFRS measure used by the Company and is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less additions to intangible assets and property (including capitalized software) less net interest paid and payments under lease arrangements. The Company believes Leveraged Free Cash Flow is a fundamental measure for investors to evaluate cash generated by the Company after accounting for the Company's obligations, including interest payments, capital expenses and lease obligations. Below is a reconciliation of Leveraged Free Cash Flow against its most directly comparable IFRS financial measure, being net cash provided by operating activities, for Q4 FY2024 (estimated) and its comparative period. Below is a reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Leveraged Free Cash flow.



Q4 FY2023 (thousands) Estimated Q4 FY2024 (thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities 43,784 48,000 to 52,000 Additions to intangible assets (9,207) Purchases of property and equipment (433) (1,500) Net interest paid (29,001) (17,000) Payments for lease obligations (1,249) (1,500) Total 3,894 28,000 to 32,000

Dye & Durham will hold a conference call to discuss its Q4 FY2024 audited results and will communicate this date in the near future. The call will be hosted by Matt Proud, Chief Executive Officer, and Frank Di Liso, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question-and-answer period. Dye & Durham will report its audited financial results after market close and prior to the call that same day.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and South Africa.

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective and to discuss Dye & Durham's financial outlook. The Company's definitions of non-IFRS measures may not be the same as the definitions for such measures used by other companies in their reporting. Non-IFRS measures have limitations as analytical tools. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of Dye & Durham's financial information reported under IFRS. The Company uses non-IFRS measures, including "Organic Revenue", and "Leveraged Free Cash Flow" (each as defined herein), to provide investors with supplemental measures of its operating performance and to eliminate items that have less bearing on operating performance or operating conditions and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. The Company's management also uses non-IFRS financial measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. The Company believes that securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS financial measures in the evaluation of issues.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including with respect to the Company's preliminary unaudited Q4 FY2024 financial results, financial outlook and business strategy, and its debt reduction strategy. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance.

Specifically, statements regarding Dye & Durham's expectations of performance, prospects, the markets in which we operate, or about any future intention with regard to its business, acquisition strategies and debt reduction strategy are forward-looking information. The foregoing demonstrates Dye & Durham's objectives, which are not forecasts or estimates of its financial position, but are based on the implementation of its strategic goals, growth prospectus, and growth initiatives. The forward-looking information is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions, including, but not limited to: (i) Dye & Durham's results of operations continuing as expected, (ii) the Company continuing to effectively execute against its key strategic growth priorities, (iii) the Company continuing to retain and grow its existing customer base and market share, (iv) the Company being able to take advantage of future prospects and opportunities, and realize on synergies, including with respect of acquisitions, (v) there being no changes in legislative or regulatory matters that negatively impact the Company's business, (vi) current tax laws remaining in effect and not being materially changed, (vii) economic conditions remaining relatively stable throughout the period, (vii) the industries Dye & Durham operates in continuing to grow consistent with past experience, (ix) the seasonal trends in real estate transaction volume continuing as expected, * the Company's expectations regarding its debt reduction strategy being met and (xi) those assumptions described under the heading "Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis. While these opinions, estimates and assumptions are considered by Dye & Durham to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances as of the date of this press release, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

The forward looking information is subject to significant risks including, without limitation: that the Company will be unable to effectively execute against its key strategic growth priorities, including in respect of acquisitions; the Company will be unable to continue to retain and grow its existing customer base and market share; risks related to the Company's business and financial position; that Dye & Durham may not be able to accurately predict its rate of growth and profitability; risks related to economic and political uncertainty; income tax related risks; and those risk factors discussed in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form and under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, which are available under Dye & Durham's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Many of these risks are beyond the Company's control.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information.

Although the Company bases these forward-looking statements on assumptions that it believes are reasonable when made, the Company cautions investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that its actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and the development of the industry in which it operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if the Company's results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results of developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents Dye & Durham's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

