Dye & Durham Announces Preliminary Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 and Conference Call Details

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (TSX: DND) ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based, efficient workflow software for legal and business professionals, today announced its preliminary unaudited financial results1 for the three-month ("Q4 FY 2022") and twelve-month ("FY 2022") periods ended June 30, 2022.

For Q4 FY 2022, management expects revenue to be approximately $129 million , up 53% compared to the same period in fiscal 2021, and Adjusted EBITDA 2 (as defined below) to be approximately $75 million , up 53% 3 , compared to the same period in fiscal 2021.

, up 53% compared to the same period in fiscal 2021, and Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below) to be approximately , up 53% , compared to the same period in fiscal 2021. For FY 2022, management expects revenue to be approximately $475 million , up 127% compared to the same period in fiscal 2021, and Adjusted EBITDA2 (as defined below) to be approximately $267 million , up 129%3, compared to the same period in fiscal 2021.

Dye & Durham will hold a conference call to discuss its Q4 FY 2022 audited results on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Matt Proud, Chief Executive Officer, and Frank Di Liso, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question-and-answer period. Dye & Durham will report its financial results after markets close and prior to the call that same day.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE: Monday, September 26, 2022

TIME: 5:00 p.m. ET

DIAL-IN NUMBER: (416) 764-8659 or (888) 664-6392

REFERENCE NUMBER: 44744867

TAPED REPLAY: (416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541

REPLAY CODE: 744867#

This call is being webcast and can be accessed by going to:

https://app.webinar.net/kaxXzyl5Odw

An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days by clicking the link above.

1) These figures are preliminary and are inherently uncertain due to a number of factors, and remain subject to the Company's management's and Audit Committee's reviews and the completion of regular financial closing and review procedures and audit procedures for Q4 FY 2022 and FY 2022. These figures should not be viewed as a substitute for audited financial statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Additional adjustments to the preliminary figures presented above may be identified, and final results for the relevant fiscal periods may differ materially from these preliminary figures and will not be finalized until after the Company completes its normal year-end accounting procedures, including execution of internal controls over financial reporting. These preliminary figures are intended to provide information about management's current expectations regarding certain aspects of Dye & Durham's financial performance. Reliance on the information presented herein may not be appropriate for other purposes.



2) Represents a non-IFRS measure. For the relevant definition, see the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of this press release. Management believes non-IFRS measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, provide supplementary information to IFRS measures used in assessing the performance of the business.





Please see "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-IFRS Measures" and "Select Information and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, for further details on certain non-IFRS measures, which information is incorporated by reference herein.



3) The increases in Adjusted EBITDA during Q4 FY 2022 and FY 2022 are primarily due to increased revenue from price adjustment synergies and acquisitions completed in the previous twelve months.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited is a leading provider of cloud–based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. Dye & Durham provides critical information services and workflows, which clients use to manage their process, information and regulatory requirements. The Company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia, and has a strong blue-chip customer base that includes law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective and to discuss Dye & Durham's financial outlook. The Company's definitions of non-IFRS measures may not be the same as the definitions for such measures used by other companies in their reporting. Non-IFRS measures have limitations as analytical tools. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of Dye & Durham's financial information reported under IFRS. The Company uses non-IFRS measures, including "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA" (both as defined below), to provide investors with supplemental measures of its operating performance and to eliminate items that have less bearing on operating performance or operating conditions and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. The Company believes that securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS financial measures in the evaluation of issues.

Please see "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-IFRS Measures" and "Select Information and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, for further details on certain non-IFRS measures, which information is incorporated by reference herein.

EBITDA

EBITDA means net income (loss) before amortization and depreciation expenses, finance and interest costs, and provision for income taxes.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA adjusts EBITDA for stock-based compensation expense, asset impairment charges, loss on settlement of loans and borrowings, gains or losses from changes in fair value of derivative financial instruments and contingent consideration liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss, specific transaction related expenses related to acquisitions, IPO and capital structure reorganization, operational restructuring costs, restructuring costs includes impact to the full year of cost synergies related to the reduction of employees in relation to acquisitions.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including with respect to the Company's financial outlook and business strategy. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance.

Specifically, statements regarding Dye & Durham's preliminary estimates for revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 FY 2022 and FY 2022 are considered forward-looking information. The foregoing are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's anticipated financial position, results of operations, and operating environment.

This forward-looking information is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by Dye & Durham to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Management's estimates of revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 FY 2022 and FY 2022 as set out above are subject to significant risks including, without limitation: risks related to the Company's business and financial position; risks related to changes and adjustments to these preliminary estimates resulting from the Company's management's and Audit Committee's reviews and/or regular financial closing and review procedures and audit procedures; that Dye & Durham may not be able to accurately predict its rate of growth and profitability; risks related to economic and political uncertainty; income tax related risks; and those factors discussed in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form, which is available under Dye & Durham's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Many of these risks are beyond the Company's control.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents Dye & Durham's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

SOURCE Dye & Durham Limited

For further information: Investor Relations, Ross Marshall, Phone: (416) 526-1563, E-mail: [email protected]