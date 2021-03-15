Dye & Durham Announces Inclusion in the S&P/TSX Composite Index

TORONTO, March 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals, announced today that its common shares will be added to the S&P/TSX Composite Index, effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 22, 2021.

"This is a significant accomplishment for Dye & Durham and is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees who have collectively helped the Company execute its strategy of acquiring, integrating and operating businesses in our sector to drive EBITDA," said Matt Proud, Chief Executive Officer of Dye & Durham.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is the primary gauge for Canadian-based, Toronto Stock Exchange listed companies. The S&P/TSX Composite Index serves the dual purpose of a benchmark and an investable index. The index is designed to offer the representation of a broad benchmark index while maintaining the liquidity characteristics of narrower indices.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham is a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. Dye & Durham provides critical information services and workflows, which clients use to manage their process, information and regulatory requirements. The Company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia, and has a strong blue-chip customer base that includes law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations. Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the prospectus supplement of the Company dated November 18, 2020 to the short-form base shelf prospectus (including the documents incorporate therein) of the Company dated November 18, 2020. Dye & Durham does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE Dye & Durham Limited

For further information: Adam Peeler, LodeRock Advisors Inc., [email protected], 416.427.1235

