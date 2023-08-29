Dye & Durham Announces Extension of its Substantial Issuer Bid

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND) today announced the extension the Company's ongoing substantial issuer bid (the "Offer"), pursuant to which the Company has offered to repurchase for cancellation up to $52,000,000 principal aggregate amount of its issued and outstanding 3.75% convertible senior unsecured debentures due March 1, 2026 (the "Debentures"). The expiry date of the Offer has been extended to 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on September 14, 2023 (the "Expiry Date"), unless further extended, varied or withdrawn by the Company. All other terms of the Offer remain unchanged.

Details of the Offer, including instructions for tendering Debentures, are included in the formal offer to purchase (the "Offer to Purchase") and issuer bid circular dated July 25, 2023, as amended by the notice of variation and extension dated August 29, 2023 (the "Notice of Variation" and, collectively with the letter of transmittal and the notice of guaranteed delivery, the "Offer Documents"). The Notice of Variation will be mailed to debentureholders, filed with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities and made available without charge on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Debentureholders should carefully read the Offer Documents prior to making a decision with respect to the Offer.

Debentureholders who have validly deposited and not withdrawn their Debentures are not required to take any further action to accept the Offer. Debentures previously deposited may be withdrawn by or on behalf of the depositing debentureholder by following the procedures set forth in Section 6 of the Offer to Purchase entitled "Withdrawal Rights". The Company will take up and pay for Debentures validly deposited under the Offer pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Offer Documents. Please refer to Dye & Durham's press release dated July 26, 2023 for further details regarding the Offer.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to sell Debentures. The solicitation and the Offer are only being made pursuant to the Offer Documents filed with securities regulatory authorities. DEBENTUREHOLDERS ARE STRONGLY URGED TO CAREFULLY READ THE OFFER DOCUMENTS AND RELATED DOCUMENTS FILED WITH SECURITIES REGULATORY AUTHORITIES, AS THEY MAY BE AMENDED FROM TIME TO TIME, BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Dye & Durham's current expectations regarding future events, including regarding the timing and completion of the Offer. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dye & Durham's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Dye & Durham's most recent annual information form. Dye & Durham does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

ABOUT DYE & DURHAM LIMITED

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and South Africa.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

