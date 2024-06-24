Dye & Durham Announces Expiry of its Substantial Issuer Bid

TORONTO, June 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (the "Company" or "Dye & Durham") (TSX: DND) announced today the expiry of its substantial issuer bid (the "Offer") to purchase for cancellation up to $185,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of its issued and outstanding 3.75% Senior Unsecured Convertible Debentures due March 1, 2026 (the "Debentures").

The Offer expired at 5:00 PM (Eastern Time) on June 21, 2024. The Offer will not be extended and no Debentures will be repurchased under the Offer.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. Dye & Durham has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and South Africa.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

SOURCE Dye & Durham Limited

For further information, please contact: Huss Hirji, VP, Investor Relations, Dye & Durham Limited, Email: [email protected], Phone: 647-323-7193