Dye & Durham Announces Discontinuance of Competition Inquiry

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (the "Company" or "Dye & Durham") (TSX: DND) today announced that the Commissioner of Competition (the "Commissioner") informed the Company that the Commissioner has discontinued the previously disclosed inquiry concerning certain alleged conduct by the Company. The Commissioner also confirmed that no further investigatory steps are contemplated at this time.

