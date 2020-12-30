Dye & Durham Acquires Majority Stake in Courthouse Solutions Inc. To Accelerate The Adoption of its End-to-End Court Records and Case Management Solutions

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals, today announced it agreed to acquire a majority stake in Courthouse Solutions Inc. ("CHS") to accelerate the adoption of its end-to-end court records and case management solutions.

CHS is an Ontario-based start-up technology company with proprietary software that helps modernize the workflow of Canadian courts through the automation and digitization of manual tasks like filings, cross-referencing cases, scheduling, and in-person attendance.

Dye & Durham acquired a majority stake of the outstanding shares in CHS and will help accelerate the adoption of its cloud-based software Dockets within Canadian courts. Going forward, CHS will continue to operate as a stand-alone business.

"This acquisition is consistent with our mandate to remain at the forefront of the rapid digitalization of the industries we serve," said Matt Proud, Chief Executive Officer of Dye & Durham. "We are looking forward to working with CHS's founders, Jeff Lanctot and Tim Kennaley, to further expedite the development and commercialization of CHS's Dockets software platform, which we believe has the potential to significantly increase the efficiency of courts across Canada."

Dockets is a configurable, proven cloud-based software solution that will enable lawyers, court staff, and judges among others, to efficiently file and track all court documents electronically. With a focus around seamless communication, video conferencing, and court reporting, the solution is designed around a customizable scheduling and calendaring systems which automatically creates daily Court lists (dockets) and tracks cases from beginning to end. Built to meet the needs of various levels of Courts in Canada, the system delivers a user-friendly end-to-end electronic court records and case management solution.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited is a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. Dye & Durham provides critical information services and workflows, which clients use to manage their process, information and regulatory requirements. The Company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia, and has a strong blue-chip customer base that includes law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the prospectus supplement of the Company dated November 18, 2020 to the short-form base shelf prospectus of the Company dated November 18, 2020. Dye & Durham does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

