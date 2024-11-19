Dye & Durham Accepts Engine's Re-Submitted Nomination Notice

Board determined to waive deficiencies and accept Engine's re-submitted nomination materials, in the interests of shareholder democracy

Shareholders can decide for themselves which nominees they believe are best qualified to drive value for shareholders at the upcoming Annual Meeting

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND) today announced that Dye & Durham's board of directors (the "Board") has exercised its discretion under the Company's Bylaws to waive some of the deficiencies in the nomination notice (the "Notice") submitted by Engine Capital LP, Engine Airflow Capital LP, Engine Lift Capital LP and Engine Jet Capital LP's (collectively, the "Nominating Shareholders") and accepts the Notice to nominate six individuals to stand for election to Dye & Durham's board of directors (the "Board") at the Company's 2024 annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") scheduled for December 17, 2024.

Dye & Durham shareholders have the right to understand the nature and scope of the Nominating Shareholders' solicitation, and for reasonable disclosure about each of the nominees. While the Board continues to view the Notice as deficient, it determined to waive these deficiencies in the interests of shareholder democracy. Shareholders will have the opportunity to determine for themselves, which nominees are best qualified to drive value for all shareholders.

The Company intends to file its Management Information Circular (the "Circular") with the Canadian Securities Administrators on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and will be mailing copies of the Circular and applicable related Annual Meeting materials (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") to Shareholders of record as of November 7, 2024. The Circular will provide important information on the business of the Annual Meeting, including Dye & Durham's Board, as well as related matters such as voting procedures and how to attend the Annual Meeting. Shareholders are urged to read the Circular carefully and in its entirety. The Circular will also be available on Company's website.

No Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not a solicitation of proxies. Any proxies solicited in respect of the Annual Meeting will be solicited by the Company pursuant to the Circular or as otherwise permitted by Canadian corporate and securities laws.

Advisors

Dye & Durham has retained Goldman Sachs, as its strategic advisor, Goodmans LLP and Groia & Company as its legal advisors, and Gagnier Communications LLC and Sovereign Advisory Inc. as its strategic communications advisors.

ABOUT DYE & DURHAM LIMITED

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Dye & Durham's current expectations regarding future events. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dye & Durham's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Dye & Durham's most recent annual information form. Dye & Durham does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Investor Relations: Huss Hirji, VP, Investor Relations, Dye & Durham Limited, Email: [email protected], Phone: 647-323-7193